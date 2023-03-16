Ecoterra, the Recycle2Earn Ecosystem, Launches Its First ICO

ecoterra presale

Ecoterra, a blockchain-based company that encourages recycling, is now holding the first Initial Coin Offering on its official website.

Ecoterra is a company focusing on raising awareness about the irreversible changes people are currently contributing to through their daily activities and habits.

Air and plastic pollution, food waste, deforestation, and ocean acidification are just a few of the environmental issues the world is currently dealing with. Each one tends to threaten everyone's lives.

In the eye of the current environmental issues, the team behind ecoterra has one remarkable common goal: to encourage recycling to fight global warming and climate change. To do that, the company has developed various projects in order to incentivize users to recycle.

At the moment, ecoterra is holding its first ICO, organizing phase 1 of the ECOTERRA token presale, during which the company aims to raise $2,000,000.

Encouraging Recycling in an Innovative Way

One of the main projects developed by ecoterra is Recycle2Earn, an all-in-one app featuring recycling tokens and ecology actions. Those interested can use the ecoterra app to scan plastic and glass bottles, as well as aluminum can barcodes. Furthermore, the app allows users to scan their electricity bills to earn ECOTERRA on green energy-producing technology. The AI-powered database developed by ecoterra will automatically match the scans.

Users can then recycle and upload their RVM (Reverse Vending Machine) receipts in order to earn ECOTERRA tokens. You can then use ECOTERRA for staking or donating to various sustainability activities. For instance, you could donate to clean a beach in Costa Rica.

Ecoterra users can receive points based on their recycling activities, and all the information regarding their progress will be displayed in the "Impact Profile" section. Companies can also team up with ecoterra to incentivize users to recycle. This way, ecoterra, along with its partners, can impact the way climate change is evolving.

Another great project developed by ecoterra is the recycled materials marketplace. There, users can connect with worldwide companies to purchase various recycled materials. They can pay for the products with ECOTERRA tokens, various cryptocurrencies, or fiat currencies. The team behind ecoterra has made sure that every project it launches can positively impact the environment so that, along with numerous incentivized users and multiple worldwide companies, they can reduce the effects of global warming and climate change.

The carbon offset marketplace is another feature ecoterra currently works on. In this marketplace, users will be able to purchase carbon offset directly through the app. The carbon offset will be fully verified thanks to one of ecoterra's partners, VERA. Like the other two projects mentioned, Recycle2Earn and the recycled materials marketplace, users' carbon offset marketplace activity will be displayed on their Impact Profile.

Ecoterra is currently preparing its app to allow users to register. This way, they will soon be able to recycle through the Recycle2Earn feature, thus earning ECOTERRA tokens.

