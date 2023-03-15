San Rocco Therapeutics Prevails Against Bluebird Bio: American Arbitration Association

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT) founder Patrick Girondi’s son was diagnosed with Thalassemia in 1992, Girondi founded SRT. The mission of SRT is to develop an accessible cure for Thalassemia and its cousin illness, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). Thirty years later the fight to achieve this affordable, accessible genetic cure continues.

Bluebird Bio’s gene therapy product for Thalassemia was approved at $2,800,000 in August, 2022. Girondi says, “approvals of products at these unaffordable prices does long term harm to patients and to our entire healthcare system. To compound the situation, Bluebird is using our technology.”

The decision confirms SRT's exclusive rights to gene therapy patents, which Bluebird Bio is infringing through Zynteglo. Further clarification provided that the “Mutual Releases'' provision of the November 2, 2020 settlement between Bluebird Bio, Third Rock Ventures and SRT does not release SRT’s patent or damage claims against Bluebird Bio and Third Rock Ventures.

SRT’s vector is the first one of its kind used in clinical trials. The first patient was treated over a decade ago with incredible success. SRT’s next step: complete their legal fight, continue clinical trials and bring to patients an accessible genetic cure for SCD and Thalassemia.

SRT’s price will be $700,000 which is roughly the cost of a bone marrow transplant. Many experts have deemed SRT’s product more natural and safer.

