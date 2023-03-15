Maryland Matters: Moore recommits Maryland to highest national climate goals for electric vehicle sales
Flanked by 13 electric cars and trucks — including a mustard-colored Mustang GT Mach 4 that he would later take for a spin — Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Monday announced that Maryland was recommitting to following the most aggressive national climate goals for electric vehicle sales.
“This announcement is a long time coming and this initiative is going to have generational impacts,” Moore said during an event in Baltimore. Read the article.