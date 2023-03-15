Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,550 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Matters: Moore recommits Maryland to highest national climate goals for electric vehicle sales

Flanked by 13 electric cars and trucks — including a mustard-colored Mustang GT Mach 4 that he would later take for a spin — Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Monday announced that Maryland was recommitting to following the most aggressive national climate goals for electric vehicle sales.

“This announcement is a long time coming and this initiative is going to have generational impacts,” Moore said during an event in Baltimore. Read the article.

You just read:

Maryland Matters: Moore recommits Maryland to highest national climate goals for electric vehicle sales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more