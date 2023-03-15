Leading marketing agency & advisor database partner offer comprehensive campaign management solutions
TE+A Marketing and AdvizorPro have joined forces to deliver a turnkey solution for high-impact email and direct mail campaigns that target financial advisors.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TE+A Marketing, a leading marketing and branding agency, and AdvizorPro, a premier financial advisor contact database company are proud to announce their strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable both companies to leverage their respective strengths and deep industry experience to deliver end-to-end digital and direct mail campaigns targeting RIA’s and insurance agents.
Under the partnership, TE+A Marketing will integrate its expertise in developing digital and direct mail campaigns with AdvizorPro's financial advisor database. In turn, AdvizorPro will leverage TE+A's marketing expertise to help asset managers better reach and engage with their target audiences. Clients will get a one-stop-shop solution, including data and targeting, design and messaging, campaign execution, and access to accurate, up-to-date contact information on financial advisors and insurance agents.
"We are excited to partner with AdvizorPro to supercharge clients’ digital and direct mail efforts," said Brad Feldmar, Chief Revenue Officer at TE+A Marketing. "This collaboration will provide clients with what they’ve been asking for—a turnkey solution that makes it easy to get targeted campaigns into the marketplace that generate results.
Michael Magnan, CEO at AdvizorPro, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We believe that by combining TE+A's marketing expertise with AdvisorPro’s accurate and comprehensive database of financial advisors, we can help asset managers better connect with their target audience and grow their businesses."
The partnership is expected to bring significant benefits to a wide range of financial service clients including broker-dealers, asset managers, software providers, and insurance companies looking to expand their client base and grow their businesses.
About TE+A Marketing:
TE+A Marketing is a leading marketing agency that helps businesses connect with their target audience through effective and targeted marketing solutions. With a team of experienced marketers and a wide range of services, TE+A Marketing helps businesses grow and succeed in today's competitive marketplace.
About AdvizorPro:
AdvizorPro is a premier financial advisor contact database company that provides accurate and comprehensive contact information for financial advisors. With a vast database of financial advisors, AdvizorPro helps asset managers, software providers, and insurance companies better connect with their target audience and grow their businesses.
