Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,529 in the last 365 days.

Sarlo Announces Hearing Schedule for State Budget

TRENTON – Senator Paul Sarlo, chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, announced the schedule of hearings by the committee on Governor Murphy’s proposed state budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

 

The schedule includes two public hearings, a series of departmental hearings and two sessions with Treasurer Muoio and budget officials from the Office of Legislative Services to get economic and fiscal input.

 

“We want to get direct input on how the state budget will be used to address the needs and priorities of the people of New Jersey,” said Senator Sarlo (D-Bergen). “We are in a strong position because of the effective management of state finances, and the Governor has presented a quality proposal that we can work with. Our top priority is to support sustainable ways to make the lives of the state’s residents more affordable, to make strategic investments that expand economic opportunities, and to be prepared for any fiscal challenges in the economy.”

 

The committee’s hearings will be held in the Statehouse Annex, with the exception of the two public hearings. All the hearings will be accessible via the Legislature’s home page at https://www.njleg.state.nj.us.

You just read:

Sarlo Announces Hearing Schedule for State Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more