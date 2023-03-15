Sarlo Announces Hearing Schedule for State Budget

TRENTON – Senator Paul Sarlo, chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, announced the schedule of hearings by the committee on Governor Murphy’s proposed state budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

The schedule includes two public hearings, a series of departmental hearings and two sessions with Treasurer Muoio and budget officials from the Office of Legislative Services to get economic and fiscal input.

“We want to get direct input on how the state budget will be used to address the needs and priorities of the people of New Jersey,” said Senator Sarlo (D-Bergen). “We are in a strong position because of the effective management of state finances, and the Governor has presented a quality proposal that we can work with. Our top priority is to support sustainable ways to make the lives of the state’s residents more affordable, to make strategic investments that expand economic opportunities, and to be prepared for any fiscal challenges in the economy.”

The committee’s hearings will be held in the Statehouse Annex, with the exception of the two public hearings. All the hearings will be accessible via the Legislature’s home page at https://www.njleg.state.nj.us.