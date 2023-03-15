PLEXIS Positioned as Major Contender within 2023 Everest PEAK Matrix® Assessment of Healthcare Cloud-based Core Admin
PLEXIS, a worldwide enterprise core administration solutions provider, is proud to be positioned in the Everest PEAK Matrix as a Major Contender.
We [PLEXIS] are proud to be positioned as a Major Contender within the Everest PEAK Matrix.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a leading healthcare payer technology company, is proud to announce the trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions provider has been positioned as a Major Contender within the “Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023” (part of the Healthcare Information Technology research program).
— Jose Lopez, Senior VP of Business Development for PLEXIS.
The assessment from Everest Group is a proprietary framework to assess the vision, capability, and market impact of selected cloud-based core administration platform providers within the healthcare payer space. Evaluation of Market Impact includes number and diversity of clients within geographies, environments, and enterprise size class as well as value delivered based on customer feedback and other measures. Vision and Capability metrics measure a company’s ability to deliver products successfully by means of technology, flexibility, ease of deployment, and support.
“We are proud to be positioned as a Major Contender within the Everest PEAK Matrix,” said Jose Lopez, Senior VP of Business Development for PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. “The assessment is the result of the hard work and culture of service within PLEXIS that ensures our worldwide clients achieve their digital transformation with the highest quality products, unmatched support, and superlative dedication to a partnership towards their success.”
Everest Group published research includes the PEAK Matrix® and the Pinnacle Model® To learn more, visit https://www.everestgrp.com/
About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems worldwide. More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 55 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.
Dennis Hubbard
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
+1 541-613-3741
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn