ACBN Marketplace Set to Open in Former Nordstrom Location as the Brand Departs Canada
ACBN Marketplace targeting ex-Nordstrom space, bringing local focus, diverse products & community events. #NewStore #ShopLocal 🎉🛍️
As Nordstrom leaves the Canadian market, we see an opportunity to fill the void and provide a new and improved shopping experience for our customers and build our community!”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACBN Marketplace, an innovative and growing retail platform in partnership with Réveiller Afriq, is excited to announce its pending expansion into a larger retail space formerly occupied by Nordstrom. This move follows the recent closure of Nordstrom, as the international retail giant exits the Canadian market. ACBN Marketplace is poised to bring a refreshing and locally-focused shopping experience to Canadian consumers.
— Ryan Knight
Targeting the heart of Toronto, the new ACBN Marketplace store will occupy the spacious, modern retail space with a variety of vendors from the African Diaspora. The grand opening is waiting for negotiations to finish but are currently identifying additional vendors to join the store, featuring special promotions, giveaways, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the community and celebrate the launch.
"As Nordstrom leaves the Canadian market, we see an opportunity to fill the void and provide a new and improved shopping experience for our customers," said Ryan Knight, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of the Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN). "Our goal is to make shopping more personal, enjoyable, and community-driven, ensuring we cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our customers."
The expanded ACBN Marketplace will feature a carefully curated selection of products from local artisans and businesses, as well as popular national and international brands. With an emphasis on sustainability and supporting the local economy, shoppers can expect a unique mix of fashion, accessories, home goods, and more, all backed by friendly and knowledgeable staff.
In addition to a wide range of products, ACBN Marketplace is committed to making a positive impact on the community. The store will host regular events, workshops, and pop-up shops to support and showcase local talent, and will collaborate with community organizations to give back to the local area through charitable initiatives.
"We're thrilled to be moving into this iconic retail space and becoming an even more integral part of the community," said Juliann Barry, Store Manager of Reveiller Afriq. "We look forward to welcoming shoppers from near and far to experience the engaging difference."
For more information about ACBN Marketplace and to register to sell your products fill out the application here: https://zfrmz.com/tTjBTLiBh12cJ7bLsnrf
About the Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN):
The Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) works with business owners of African and Caribbean heritage to help them understand their current situation and create a blueprint for growth. ACBN provides info sessions, networking events, microloans, and marketing support to help build business capacity.
Press Contact:
Ryan Knight
ACBN Executive Director
647-225-3309
ryan.knight@acbncanada.com
Ryan Knight
Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation
+1 647-225-3309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
ACBN PARTNERSHIP WITH REVEILLER AFRIQ