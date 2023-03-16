Leading Public Sector Data Visualization Software Company Posts 72% Year-over-year Growth

eIMPACT

eIMPACT enables government and nonprofit organizations to transition economic and labor market data reporting to cloud.

Government and nonprofit organizations have been an overlooked sector of our economy when it comes to data visualization technology.” — Erik Larson, CEO, eIMPACT

PORTLAND, OR, USA, March 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- eIMPACT , the leading economic and labor market data visualization software used by public sector organizations, announced its latest twelve-month growth rate results, which exceeded 72% across a client footprint in forty-two states. The company also acquired its first international client in Canada.“Government and nonprofit organizations have been an overlooked sector of our economy when it comes to data visualization technology,” said eIMPACT CEO, Erik Larson. “With competition for corporate relocations and expansions becoming ever more fierce, eIMPACT offers a way to tell your region’s story using data.”The Company also added new partnerships during the year, including labor market information provider Lightcast. The new partnerships offer eIMPACT customers an even wider range of data sources, including real-time information on people movement and hiring demand.New customers of eIMPACT include the City of El Paso, Texas. “The department used to manage data on an ad hoc basis, now the eIMPACT dashboard centers data on key metrics and conducts real time updates,” said El Paso Economic Development Director Elizabeth Triggs. “This tool places our community’s economic opportunities and challenges on the forefront, enabling conversations about system coordination, cross-sector understanding and collaboration.”eIMPACT customers range from state and local government, to nonprofit economic development organizations, to chambers of commerce and even enterprise clients. New customers the company added this year include:● The City of El Paso, Texas● Orange County, California● The City of Ormond Beach, Florida● Centralina Economic Development District● The Greater Cleveland Partnership● The City of Marble Falls, Texas● The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce● The City of College Park, Maryland● Downtown Indianapolis, Inc.Organizations looking to automate their public sector data reporting can learn more at www.eimpact.report.ABOUT eIMPACTeIMPACT is the leading public sector data visualization software company. Based in the Portland, OR metro, the company's cloud-based platform is utilized by workforce and economic development departments around the US and Canada.###

How the City of El Paso, TX uses eIMPACT to save time and gain exposure