AI Breaks New Ground: A Full-Length White Paper Written Entirely by Artificial Intelligence
First-ever white paper proves that AI is more capable than most marketers believe
In a likely world first, a ground-breaking white paper written entirely by AI has been unveiled, intriguingly titled "9 Reasons Why ChatGPT Can't Write Your Next White Paper."
— Gordon Graham
The 3,000-word paper was outlined and written entirely by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3.5 service.
“White papers are persuasive essays that combine facts and logic to create compelling arguments,” said Gordon Graham, an award-winning writer also known as That White Paper Guy. “Given the depth of research and intricate reasoning they require, white papers are considered beyond the scope of today's AI systems.”
But despite the AI’s initial reluctance, Graham pushed the limits of ChatGPT until it agreed to the task. Over more than 150 prompts, Graham guided the AI through 10 drafts, refining the document section by section.
ChatGPT brought the paper from a rough concept to a publishable draft in just two days. The human design took another day. A similar project would typically require at least two weeks for a human writer.
“ChatGPT's speed was astonishing, working at least 10X faster than any human writer,” said Graham. “From brainstorming ideas and outlining to drafting, the AI's performance was breathtaking.”
The white paper features 14 sources discovered by the new Bing, Microsoft's search engine now fueled by ChatGPT, and a 5-page Afterword by Graham, detailing his experience and assessment of the results.
“Collaborating with these two AIs—ChatGPT and the new Bing—felt like having a pair of cheerful assistants: one skilled in planning and writing, and another adept at research,” said Graham.
This trailblazing white paper demonstrates AI's potential while emphasizing the need for human oversight in fact-checking and polishing any AI-generated content.
Graham encourages all B2B writers and marketers to download the paper—no registration needed—to witness AI's capabilities firsthand.
Download the white paper here.
