START Summit 2023: The State of Startups in Unpredictable Times

Find your story at the largest startup conference in central Europe

START is so inspiring. It is really a place where you get to meet so many people.”
— Marian Kremer, Partner at GFC
ST. GALLEN, SCHWEIZ, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The START Summit with over 5.000 participants takes place on the 23rd and 24th of March. This year´s topic, “Reaching for Resilience” has great significance in the light of raising inflation and entrepreneurial crisis. The Summit offers unique opportunities to gain insights into the current changes of the European startup ecosystem. The press conferences lays a special spotlight on the Ukrainian war’s impact on early stage companies.

Europe’s largest student-run entrepreneurship conference welcomes over 5000 participants among which will be the brightest minds in the technology industry, startups, and investors from around the world. The small town of St Gallen will become Europe’s Entrepreneurship hotspot for a few days and feature over 160 speakers,

• Severin Hacker, Founder and CTO of Duolingo, the best way to learn a language.
• Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork, Co-founders and CEOs of simpleclub, the most popular learning app among students.
• Hakan Koç, Founder of AUTO1, Europe's largest platform for used vehicles.
• Joko Winterscheidt, Founder of JOKOLADE, the fair chocolate.

In addition to the stage sessions, there will be a variety of workshops and discussion panels. The new matchmaking tools offer participants the opportunity to exchange their knowledge and experiences.

Goal of the summit is to introduce the world to the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and innovators. Be among the first journalists to tell success stories such as the ones of:

Aisencia, who uses KI to identify tumours through MRI scans. PROSERVATION, which produces sustainable and plastic free wrappings from food industry waste or MyImpact, who motivate customers to be more sustainable by showing the carbon footprint

The START Summit 2023 will take place at the OLMA Messen St. Gallen. Further information and free media tickets are available on the official website: https://pages.startsummit.ch/media-tickets

We look forward to welcoming you to the START Summit 2023!

Nina Redlich
START Global
+49 17643224351
email us here

Aftermovie START Summit 2022

You just read:

