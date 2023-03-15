Marc Broussard debuts at #1 on Billboard Blues Albums Chart with 'S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul'
PRODUCED BY BLUES ICONS JOE BONAMASSA & JOSH SMITHNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his first album to dive deep into the blues, Marc Broussard's S.O.S.4: Blues For Your Soul officially debuts at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart. The impressive album also reigned at #1 on the iTunes Blues Chart. The latest effort underscores the Louisiana renowned vocalist's love of the blues and first-time collaboration with modern blues icon Joe Bonamassa, who produced and contributed sizzling guitar solos on various tracks alongside longtime collaborator Josh Smith. S.O.S. 4: Blues for Your Soul is the fourth edition of Broussard's ongoing philanthropic (Save Our Soul) album series, released via Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive Records. Broussard stated, "They say there's a first time for everything, but I never expected this. We had a blast making this record, and thank you all for your support!"
Watch the videos "That's What Love Will Make You Do" feat. Joe Bonamassa and "I've Got To Use My Imagination" feat. Eric Krasno & Joe Bonamassa
On S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul, Broussard embraces and delivers compelling renditions of blues and soul classics from such legends as Little Milton's "That's What Love Will Make You Do," Bobby 'Blue' Bland's "I've Got to Use My Imagination," Son House's "Empire State Express," Al Green's "Driving Wheel," Johnny "Guitar" Watson's "Cuttin' In," to Howlin' Wolf's "I Asked for Water" and the sole Broussard original, co-written with Josh Smith and Calvin Turner, "When Will I Let Her Go." Produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith with executive producer Roy Weisman, Marc Broussard has achieved something with all the elements of a classic alb m. With special guests like Bonamassa, Smith, Roddie Romero, Bobby Junior, JJ Grey, Eric Krasno, and old pal Calvin Turner, it is a gathering of an esteemed musical tribe.
"The album has something for everyone with both stellar vocal performances and searing blues rock guitar solos by multiple axemen, Bonamassa, Eric Krasno, Roddie Romero and Smith. When a great singer surrounds themselves with great musicians, the result is a great album which is what S.O.S.4: Blues For Your Soul is." - Blues Rock Review
"Marc Broussard has a winner on his hands with this one and knowing that it's going to help people who need it gets it an instant gold medal. Buy this record and help make the world a better place." - Rock and Blues Muse
"Broussard is in a fine, tough voice throughout, the arrangements are classy, and Bonamassa's always professional hand creates a dense sonic sheen...selections such as Bland's opening "I've Got To Use My Imagination" (also a hit for Gladys Knight and the Pips) with guitarists Eric Krasno and Bonamassa, erupt with stirring performances. Broussard takes on Al Green for a thumping "Driving Wheel," helped by Bonamassa's solo, turning in a fiery vocal." - American Songwriter
"The album is a stunning showcase of Broussard's passionate vocals." - NPR/WHRO Out of the Box/Album of the week with Paul Shugure
"In just a few words – simply excellent blues." – Rock at Night (UK)
"Broussard's ability to deliver a performance that takes you as the listener on this sonic rollercoaster ride to the point where you are screaming "I don't wanna get off" is a thing of beauty." – Rock N Load (UK)
A portion of proceeds from this Save Our Soul Album will be donated to Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation to support youth rehabilitation through music. This includes a partnership with Guitars Over Guns, a Miami-based nonprofit that offers students from the most vulnerable communities a powerful combination of music education and mentorship.
S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul also spotlights Broussard's long-running involvement in charitable endeavors. S.O.S. (Save Our Soul) is his ongoing series of benefit albums that each support a different cause for each album.
Broussard is currently on his 2023 International tour with stops in the US and Europe including New York, NY; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Washington, DC; Cincinnati, OH; Louisville, KY; Germany, Netherlands, and the UK.
