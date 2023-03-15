Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,500 in the last 365 days.

EU donates devices and software to Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Moldova

The European Union has donated to the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Moldova 45 computers, 46 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices, 16 laptops, eight monitors, two servers, as well as 55 licences for various types of software. The total value of the donated equipment is €125,000. 

The Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova, Jānis Mažeiks, who handed over the equipment, said that the European Union’s contribution was aimed at modernising the technical equipment of the CA and thus increasing the capacity of the staff responsible for monitoring audiovisual media content. 

The donated equipment will strengthen the CA’s ability to supervise the impartial and balanced coverage of events, the presence of local audiovisual programmes, equal space for electoral contestants, and ensure gender equality in audiovisual programmes. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU donates devices and software to Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more