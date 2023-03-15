EU donates devices and software to Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Moldova

The European Union has donated to the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Moldova 45 computers, 46 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices, 16 laptops, eight monitors, two servers, as well as 55 licences for various types of software. The total value of the donated equipment is €125,000.

The Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova, Jānis Mažeiks, who handed over the equipment, said that the European Union’s contribution was aimed at modernising the technical equipment of the CA and thus increasing the capacity of the staff responsible for monitoring audiovisual media content.

The donated equipment will strengthen the CA’s ability to supervise the impartial and balanced coverage of events, the presence of local audiovisual programmes, equal space for electoral contestants, and ensure gender equality in audiovisual programmes.

Find out more

Press release