NAOI Releases Disruptive, ETF-Based Investment Type that Makes Investing Simpler, Safer and More Profitable
The National Association of Online Investors has designed a new investment type that enables individuals to enter the market with confidence and without fear.
NAOI students tell us that Dynamic Investments are finally the investment type that will enable them, and thousands like them, to participate in the market with confidence and without fear.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its role as a leading provider of objective and comprehensive investor education to the public, the National Association of Online Investors (NAOI) is seeing far too many people who need investing income either not entering, or leaving, the market. Why? Because they are afraid of owning buy-and-hold, MPT-based portfolios in today’s volatile markets. They view the risk of significant losses when markets crash (as they do on an average of every 6-7 years) as being unacceptable.
To erase this fear the NAOI has created a new investment type called Dynamic Investments (DIs) that automatically change the ETFs they hold based on a periodic sampling of market price trends. This makes them “market-sensitive” and capable of producing higher returns with lower risk, in both Bull and Bear markets, than virtually any standalone ETF or Mutual Fund being offered today.
By finally escaping the constraints of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) and tapping into the predictive power of market trends, DIs enable powerful benefits that will change, and improve, how investing works at a fundamental level. Among these benefits are the following.
• In addition to producing higher returns with lower risk in all market conditions, DIs provide stronger portfolio protection from significant losses due to market corrections and crashes. This benefit, alone, will bring thousands of individuals into the market who are now on the sidelines in fear.
• DIs automatically signal trades based on objective observations of market data, eliminating the risks related to the subjective human judgments used for this purpose today.
• When added as building blocks to MPT portfolios, DIs increase their returns and lower their risk by using 5 elements of diversification. MPT uses 2.
• DIs are easily created by simply combining existing ETFs in the DI format - bypassing the time, effort and expense of creating new ETFs.
• By monetizing ETF combinations, DIs significantly increase the value of existing ETF product lines.
• DIs enable the “productization of investing” – the Holy Grail of the financial world that experts have been seeking for decades. They haven’t found it. The NAOI has.
Investors today do not need more ETFs. They have plenty to work with. What they do need is a new approach to working with existing ETFs that takes better advantage of their unique features. As can be seen in the above list, this is what DIs provide.
The NAOI Research Report
Dynamic Investments will be introduced to the market via a 64-page NAOI Research Report entitled “A Blueprint for the Future of Investing”. Readers will learn how DIs work, how they can be easily created for a full range of investing goals and why advisors that offer them will gain a significant advantage over competitors that remain stuck in the increasingly outdated “MPT box”. This seminal investing Research Report can be accessed at: https://www.naoi.org/report .
About
Founded in 1997, the NAOI is a premier investor education, investment-research and consulting organization. Thousands of individuals have learned how to invest via NAOI online courses, published books and college classes. As a result, the NAOI has an unmatched knowledge of how people make investing decisions today and the factors they consider when selecting an investment advisor to work with. This is information that NAOI consultants share with investment advisors and financial organizations to enable them to expand their client base and increase their revenues.
