The SmartWins project has launched its first training on digital twin at Polimi in Milan for KTU students

The SmartWins project aims to strengthen the research capacity of KTU on digital twins and building energy performance assessment technologies.

MILAN, ITALY, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SmartWins project aims to strengthen the capacity of KTU, Kaunas University of Technology in Lithuania, to conduct research on the next generation of digital twins and building energy performance assessment technologies to facilitate the transition to a smart, sustainable and carbon neutral built environment. In this context, KTU students benefit from training from the consortium partners.

The consortium brings together partners from complementary sectors: a leading European university in Italy, Politecnico di Milano, one of Europe's largest research centres based in Greece, the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH), a spin-off from the Technical University of Berlin, Contecht, and Innotrope, a French company specialised in research projects management and dissemination.

"The adoption of smart technologies such as smart sensors and digital twins provides access to instant data on the energy performance of the infrastructure. These technologies provide a better understanding of how systems interact to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and develop new, more energy-efficient designs. I am also happy to participate in this project, which allows our Lithuanian students to come to Italy to enrich their education with training on indoor environmental quality or on thermal heat pumps thanks to Polimi, a leading European university." Andrius Jurelionis, Dean of the KTU Faculty of Civil engineering and Architecture

The SmartWins project also aims to democratise digital twin technology by organising events for the general public. Two events will be organised by the end of the project in 2025. In addition, SmartWins will improve the knowledge of the KTU team in applying for grants.

"We are convinced of the enormous potential of networking to facilitate knowledge transfer and the exchange of best practices to improve our academic excellence. SmartWins represents an exceptional opportunity for students and researchers to work together on concrete projects, while acquiring new skills." Paris Fokaides, Chief Researcher at KTU, and project Coordinator

The SmartWins project is funded by the European Commission with 1.5 million euros. The project is part of the European twinning strategy to strengthen networking between research institutions.

About SmartWins

The SmartWins project aims to create a network between the Sustainable Energy in the Built Environment Research Group (SEBERG) of Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania and leading institutions in the field of energy assessment and sustainability of buildings. The partners will share with KTU their knowledge in the use of Industry 4.0 practices, support KTU to strengthen its research capacities and develop a long-term research collaboration.

For more information: https://smartwins-project.eu

About the consortium

The SmartWins consortium is a network of five European partners from different European Union Member States and brings together partners from complementary sectors: academia, R&D, innovation and entrepreneurship, and research management and dissemination.

About KTU

KTU is a leading Lithuanian university providing a wide range of studies and closely cooperating with business. The University provides studies of engineering, technologies, physical and social sciences, humanities and arts. The research groups working at KTU contribute to the global scientific knowledge by conducting cutting edge interdisciplinary research on the most important questions of current time.

For more information: https://fcea.ktu.edu