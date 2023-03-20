Celebrus Offers Fraud Prevention and Customer Experience Solution at CBA Live 2023

Celebrus showcases its live-time capabilities power analytics to build complete identity profiles and authenticate users at CBA Live in March of 2023.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus is set to showcase its award-winning, customer experience and fraud prevention technologies at CBA Live. Celebrus live-time capabilities power analytics to build complete identity profiles and authenticate users.

“Whether you care about building positive customer experiences, or preventing Fraud before it happens, Celebrus solves for the largest digital data gaps in the industry today,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus.

Expectations in digital retail banking are changing quickly, as a new generation of customers expects information instantly from the palm of their hand. Consumers have more flexibility and options than ever in banking, and their needs are changing. Celebrus holds the key to connecting consumer data across digital interactions. Properly identifying and understanding the customer journey with your financial institution can make the difference in retaining a loyal customer or losing to another brand.

By visiting Celebrus at CBA Live, Booth #15, you can learn how Celebrus uses data to identify and prevent fraud while staying compliant with existing legislation and regulations. Celebrus layers behavioral biometrics with comprehensive data to determine fraud to prevent false positives and increase success rates. Celebrus’ recent enhancement to its behavioral biometrics functionality, mouse paths, increases the difficulty for fraudsters to go unnoticed.

Meet the Celebrus Team at CBA Live 2023 on March 27 – 29, Booth #15, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

About

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 Solutions enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the Group's flagship first-party data and consumer context technology. Celebrus resolves identity to provide the most comprehensive profiles available today. It automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based interaction and PII in live-time across all channels – from web to mobile and digital. The addition of behavioral biometrics and analytics capabilities enables Celebrus to offer true fraud prevention to immediately identify and block fraud from occurring. The Group has offices in the UK, USA, India, and Australia with key talent in all markets to drive the growth of the business. Celebrus is fully compliant with all major data privacy regulations and the Group is accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

