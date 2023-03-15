Proud Latina Entrepreneur and Advocate, LuzElena Rivers -Enterprising Women Magazine's Spotlight Cover 2023
As someone who grew up facing a great amount of adversity, LuzElena's ongoing mission in life is to serve as a beacon of inspiration to those who are experiencing similar early-life circumstances.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based entrepreneur LuzElena Rivers has been featured on the Spotlight Cover of the latest edition of Enterprising Women Magazine, Vol.24, No.1 2023. LuzElena is the founder and CEO of Amera®, a nationwide agency valued at $12 million by Forbes, which provides outpatient medical transportation. Her company has been helping patients on ambulatory day surgery transportation for years and is committed to providing transportation services to medical appointments where additional care or assistance may be needed.
In addition to her entrepreneurial success, LuzElena has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to the business community. She was awarded the Top 10 Executive of the year in 2021 by Forbes, and she is an alumna of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small business program and the Stanford University SLEI entrepreneurship program. She was also honored with the 1000 Next award and became a recipient of the 2022 Enterprising Women Advisory Board.
LuzElena Rivers is a passionate advocate for empowering aspiring businesswomen and men from underserved communities. She founded the Rivers For Health Foundation in 2014, which provides financial resources for medical initiatives to address health disparities in underserved communities. Her commitment to mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs is evident in her leadership role in the Enterprising Women's Foundation's Houston Young Entrepreneurial Women Mentoring Forum Program, providing inspirational mentorship to high school girls in her community.
"We are so proud to recognize Luz Elena Rivers' contribution to her company, her community, and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls," said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.
LuzElena Rivers' dedication to empowering others and her commitment to giving back to her community make her the perfect person to inspire and guide the next generation of entrepreneurs. Her recognition in Enterprising Women Magazine's Spotlight Cover is a testament to her accomplishments and her ongoing mission to inspire and empower others. For more information about Luz Elena Rivers and her work, please visit the Amera website at https://www.myamera.com.
