March 15, 2023 Neostella Named Workato Breakout Partner of the Year 2023 for Americas Region
Neostella and Workato are committed to helping organizations reach the next level of digital transformation through integration and automation.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neostella, the global hyperautomation software, implementation, and consulting firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was named Workato’s Breakout Partner of the Year – Americas during Workato’s annual Partner Kickoff Meeting. As a Gold Partner, Neostella helps companies streamline operations through Workato, a leader in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS).
“Partners are at the core of Workato’s ‘New Integration and Automation Mindset’ movement. We are energized not only by the number of groundbreaking companies joining the movement but also their desire to move the needle when it comes to providing integration and automation services to all,” said Markus Zirn, Chief Strategy Officer at Workato, “We know the passion and need to push enterprises across all industries further into the digital transformations is there. Despite the state of the global economy, we continue to see momentum through our Automation League Partner Program, which is a true testament to the power of integration and automation."
Workato’s easy-to-build recipes use API to integrate with everyday apps and allow users to build automation workflows with ease. Benefits of iPaaS in automation include cost reduction, increased productivity, improved accuracy, and scalability, just to name a few. Neostella partners with Workato for their application integration as a solution in the journey to end-to-end automation.
Neostella's hyperautomation services and solutions don’t stop at iPaaS—their portfolio also includes robotic process automation (RPA), business management software company Work-Relay, and legal software solution provider Filevine. Despite only being established in 2020, the fast-growing company has already grown to almost 150 employees across five countries. Most recently, the company was named among Forbes’ top startup employers.
“It is an honor to be named Workato’s Breakout Partner of the Year in the Americas,” said Matt Lautz, CEO and Founder of Neostella. “Automation at any level has the power to enact change in the workplace, and iPaaS is paramount in that process. Our partnership with Workato is enabling people to jump on the automation train with ease, and we’re excited to continue building our partnership with Worakto in the future.”
For more information about Neostella and their mission to empower companies through automation, visit www.neostella.com.
About Neostella
Neostella is a global automation consulting, implementation, and custom development firm that takes a customer-centric approach to automation services. Neostella works closely with their clients to identify opportunities for better efficiency, refine processes, and create solutions designed to meet unique business needs. With office locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Neostella’s global team offers ongoing 24/7 support, ensuring long-term success after their clients go-live.
About Workato
The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com
