I’m thrilled to host this event and give amateur athletes around the world a chance to showcase their talents. Bodybuilding has given me so much and I’m excited to be able to give back in my own way” — Kenneth "Flex" Wheeler

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio, USA - To celebrate the news that IFBB legend and Hempe brand ambassador Flex Wheeler, was given a lifetime achievement award at the Arnold Sports Festival 2023 in Ohio and also to notify the public of a brand new 2023 NPC Worldwide sanctioned event “Flex Wheeler’s Mexico Grand Battle” on September 30th 2023, in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Arnold Schwarzenegger presented the Arnold Sports Festival 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award to Flex in person to rapturous applause and proclaimed that “I always considered you one of the greatest champions of all time. You had the symmetry, the size, and the most fantastic pose routine but not only that, that’s just talking about your body…But also the way you’ve promoted the sport of bodybuilding. You’ve done an extraordinary job and that’s

why you’re getting this lifetime achievement award for all the great things that you’ve done for bodybuilding. Thank you Flex.”

Flex Wheeler has been a humble and legendary champion. He was visibly emotional responding to Arnold’s kind words and reciprocated on front of the raucous crowd “His dream I know all about it, his childhood, him coming here with no money and barely able to speak English and became one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time and set the standard, one of the greatest box office actors in the world and then not only that but becoming the governor of California, you truly don’t know what you mean to me. I never won an Olympia but I have the honour of this man here, calling me one of the greatest of all time and that’s better than anything. To have the recognition and the gratitude of your fellow colleagues, what more could you ask for?”

Flex continued by saying that he looks up to Arnold and the other greats of the sport that have paved the way for his success “I’m so much trying to carry on in Arnold’s footsteps and everybody else that carries this sport…”

Then he compared their work with his own way of helping others ”One of my ways of giving back is with Hempe Helps…”

Flex suffers from considerable pain due to his leg amputation and he finds that Hempe really helps him and he considers that his way of giving back is through promoting the Hempe brand to help others as an official brand ambassador.

Before he walked off, he said “There’s so much I want to say but I’ll leave it at this. In the words of the great Jackie Robinson… I WAS BUILT FOR THIS.” Absolutely!

“Flex Wheeler’s Mexico Grand Battle” on September 30th 2023 is open to all amateur athletes around the world. The overall winners of the regional will receive their free entry to the NPC Mexican Nationals taking place November 11 in Puebla.

The event will feature a range of categories, including:

𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦

✅ Bikini

✅ Figure

✅ Women’s Physique

✅ Wellness

✅ Men’s Bodybuilding

✅ Men’s Physique

✅ Classic Physique

Flex Wheeler IFBB legend has been awarded a lifetime achievement award by Arnold Scharzenegger at the Arnold Sports Festival 2023 for his role as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time and what he has done for the sport. When on stage, of all the projects and endeavours he could have mentioned - Flex talked in this, and subsequent interviews at the event that his way of giving back to society was through promoting the brand Hempe - (because he truly believes it will give relief to pain sufferers and Flex suffers from extreme pain because of his amputated leg).

4 x World's Strongest Man Magnus Ver Magnusson and UFC Hall of Famer and Triple Champ Dan "The Beast" Severn also.

