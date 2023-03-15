EGroupware 23.1 released
New version with working time tracker, file quotas and OAuth authentication for Microsoft 365 and Gmail
These future-proof technologies ensure that our software will still be up-to-date in five years.”KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGroupware GmbH releases version 23.1 of the groupware solution of the same name.
— Ralf Becker, founder and managing partner of EGroupware GmbH
In addition to a new work time tracker, the new version supports file quotas for users and groups as well as OAuth authentication for Microsoft 365 and Gmail. Furthermore, EGroupware 23.1 contains several small improvements and new functions for some modules.
Work Time Recording and Project Timer
On September 13, 2022, the German Federal Labour Court (Bundesarbeitsgericht, BAG) ruled that employers in Germany are required to provide a system for recording working hours in the future. EGroupware customers do not have to set up or buy a new solution for this—the recording of working hours is already integrated in version 23.1. Immediately after logging in, users see a dialog in which they can start their working time. All it takes is one click, and the time tracker runs discreetly in the background.
The button for the stopwatch is located at the top right of the menu, just next to the search function. A click on it opens a dialog for pausing, resuming and stopping the working time. There is another timer for project-related work here. Both timers cooperate with the EGroupware timesheet. The project timer also integrates with other EGroupware modules; users can launch it from the ticketing system or the project manager, for example.
The groupware solution will prompt the user if the time recording runs for an unusually long time. Both timers also support the subsequent editing of entries. EGroupware marks such records as modified.
New features for the Mail Client and File Manager
The EGroupware mail client looks tidier and clearer in its three-column view. In addition, there is a new mail address widget. It transfers data from messages to the address book and opens the CRM view by clicking on the avatar. Also new in the mail app: users can open, read and edit attached office documents directly in Collabora Online in the web browser.
The developers also introduce a new feature which is especially useful for administrators of large environments with many user accounts. EGroupware 23.1 adds a quota in the file manager and thus limits the storage space for individual accounts or groups. The file manager now also provides information about newly uploaded files.
OAuth for Microsoft 365 and Gmail
OAuth authentication enables users to authorize an application to access their own data at another service. This eliminates the need for password authentication. EGroupware 23.1 supports OAuth authentication for Microsoft and Google Mail accounts; the password is no longer stored in EGroupware. A wizard provides support during the setup.
Web Components and Lit
EGroupware 23.1 has a completely revised code base. The developers have mainly modernized the functions and features implemented in JavaScript. They now rely on Web Components and the Lit library. Web Components are code blocks which group the inner structure of HTML elements including CSS and JavaScript. This creates reusable, standardized UI components which can be used independently of the framework. As a result, code can be reused in any number of places. Lit is a fast and lean framework for creating web components. Among other things, it ensures that only components which have actually been changed are passed on to the browser.
"These future-proof technologies ensure that our software will still be up-to-date in five years," says Ralf Becker, founder and managing partner of EGroupware GmbH.
All these changes in the background make the interface more user-friendly. The fields and labels in the dialogs of the EGroupware modules are better aligned. The CSS Flexible Box Layout (CSS Flexbox for short), which has arrived together with Lit, is responsible for the clearer structures. This makes it much easier to create variable and responsive layouts, because CSS Flexbox arranges the elements on two axes (horizontal and vertical) within a box.
New Features and Functions
The developers have also improved the widgets and icons. EGroupware now uses the SVG format for more graphical elements. Adjusting the font size is an important step towards accessibility and paves the way for the planned screen reader support.
The mobile view now supports drag & drop, which simplifies working with the Kanban board on a tablet, for example. In the import dialogs, users can now define a different owner. All modules can activate a Kanban column—so it is obvious to which Kanban board a ticket, project, contact, or task belongs.
