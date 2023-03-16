OptraHEALTH unveils HealthGPT for secured healthcare conversations
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare organizations cannot rely solely upon public knowledge from open-domain generative models (GPT) when it comes to medical/ life science conversations. To solve this problem, OptraHEALTH has introduced HealthGPT, as a component of HealthFAX™: The Conversational AI Platform for Healthcare. Our patented HealthGPT module with in-built healthcare intelligence and with guidelines and compliances allows clients to ingest their OWN documents on which their users/members can ask questions, get educated, and remain meaningfully engaged.
HealthFAX™ platform with a core powerful transformer-based neural engine component (HealthGPT) promises conversationality on “your own healthcare/life-science documents” in private deployment secured exclusively for you and your users. It uses the health language model encompassing 65 million ontologies & 2 million high-grade QA and is guidelines and compliance-based (such as ACOG, NCCN, ACMG, AHA, and more). HealthFAX™ is pre-trained in many healthcare scenarios such as triage, symptom checking, risk assessment, personalized cost estimations, counseling/education, return of results, follow-up, etc. with HealthGPT.
Dr. Gauri Naik, Founder, and CEO of OptraHEALTH said “HealthFAX brings the best-in-class conversational experience to all healthcare stakeholders. It is available to customers as HIPAA-compatible private cloud instances with API connectivity which allows for deploying interoperable powerful, scalable healthcare solutions. With the addition of HealthGPT models into our product line, we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in healthcare, helping to enhance and improve overall patient engagement, and experience through conversational AI technology.”
OptraHEALTH platform is used by major testing laboratories and leading healthcare organizations in the USA, Europe, and Asia
About OptraHEALTH:
OptraHEALTH is focused on improving outcomes for consumers and leading Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations by utilizing its next-generation Artificial Intelligence Platform. OptraHEALTH's flagship product, HealthFAX™ Virtual Care Platform for Healthcare, is used in healthcare settings for better engagement, experience, and education. To know more about HealthGPT: visit us @ www.healthgpt.us
