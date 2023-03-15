Military Drone Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players - Anduril, Insitu, Hanwha
Stay up-to-date with Global Military Drone Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Military Drone market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Military Drone market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Military Drone market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Anduril (United States), Shield AI (United States), Animal Dynamics (United Kingdom), Asteria Aerospace (India), Elbit Systems (Israel), CyPhy Works (United States), Insitu (United States), Aeronautics Group (United States), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), Hanwha (South Korea), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Thales Group (France), AeroVironment, Inc. (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Boeing (United States), Aeryon Labs Inc. (Canada)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Military Drone market to witness a CAGR of 12% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Package Delivery, Aerial Photographing, Security, Surveying and Mapping, Search and Rescue, Unmanned Cargo System, Fire Fighting) by Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Hybrid/Transitional) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
High Adoption of drone in the military application, cost-effectiveness as compared to manned aircraft and integration of drones in the current warfare systems to combat or counter threats. These factors will help to boost the global military drone market. Military Drones are a component of an unmanned aircraft system, which contains a ground-based controller and a communication system. The military drone have simple operational as well as maintenance procedures with high military tactical abilities. They are multipurpose and may carry a range of missions including search and rescue, supporting armed service, traffic monitoring and intelligence missions. The military drone is operated with various degrees of autonomy, either by remote control or autonomously.
Market Trends:
• Growing Defense Expenditure of Emerging Countries
• Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads
• High Adoption Due to Use of Uavs for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations
Market Drivers:
• Lack of Skilled and Trained Personnel for Operating Military Drone
Market Opportunities:
• High Adoption due to Use in Defense Forces as Loitering Munition
• Upsurging Use of Drones to Combat Terrorism
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Military Drone Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Military Drone
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Military Drone Market Study Table of Content
Military Drone Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Hybrid/Transitional] in 2023
Military Drone Market by Application/End Users [Package Delivery, Aerial Photographing, Security, Surveying and Mapping, Search and Rescue, Unmanned Cargo System, Fire Fighting]
Global Military Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Military Drone Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Military Drone (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
