Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 386,240 in the last 365 days.

Indian Warehouse Market to Reach INR 2,271 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR of 11.5%)

Indian Warehouse Market

DELHI, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled “Indian Warehouse Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, finds that The Indian warehouse market size reached INR 1,248 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 2,271 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

A warehouse is a large commercial establishment used for the storage and distribution of goods and products. It is usually a large, unheated, or partially heated building filled with racks, shelves, or pallets to store goods. It is specifically designed to hold large amounts of inventory and is utilized by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, and retailers. It serves as a hub for the movement of goods between production, distribution, and retail. It is often used to store goods that are ready for sale or that need to be transported to another location for further processing or distribution. It is also commonly adopted as a storage area for finished goods, raw materials, or components that are needed for production. It is often utilized for value-added services, such as product assembly, packaging, and shipping.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at - https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-warehouse-cold-storage-industry/requestsample

Indian Warehouse Market Trends:

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector majorly drives the market in India. Along with this, the growing use of warehouses to make products available to the end user when needed and ensure the production process continues is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing export and import cargo activities due to globalization, as well as the introduction of government subsidies that enable service providers to offer innovative solutions, are also stimulating the demand for warehouses. Besides this, the escalating demand for efficient delivery services is rising due to the growing number of online sales and purchases, prompting the logistics sector to incorporate digital technologies into their warehouses. Furthermore, the implementation of automation and robotics to enhance warehouse efficiency and operations is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the advent of the omnichannel retailing model and rapid industrialization.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at- https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-warehouse-cold-storage-industry

Key Market Segmentation:

Sector Insights:

• Industrial Warehouses
• Agricultural Warehouses

Ownership Insights:

• Private Warehouses
• Public Warehouses
• Bonded Warehouses

Type of Commodities Stored Insights:

• General Warehouses
• Speciality Warehouses
• Refrigerated Warehouses

Breakup by Region:

• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Browse More Research Reports:

https://www.openpr.com/news/2845786/power-transistors-market-research-report-2022-2027-industry
https://www.openpr.com/news/2845861/aircraft-seating-market-report-growth-factors-cagr-5-6-top
https://www.openpr.com/news/2845981/storage-software-market-to-reach-us-36-2-billion-by-2027
https://www.openpr.com/news/2846049/diving-suits-market-value-to-reach-us-679-6-million-by-2027
https://www.openpr.com/news/2846099/wi-fi-chipset-market-value-to-reach-us-22-9-billion-by-2027
https://www.openpr.com/news/2846127/operational-intelligence-oi-market-value-to-reach-us-4-5
https://www.openpr.com/news/2846143/north-america-dna-sequencing-products-market-grow-at-cagr

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Indian Warehouse Market to Reach INR 2,271 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR of 11.5%)

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more