Masterbatch Market Analysis 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Masterbatch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global masterbatch market size reached US$ 10.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.
A masterbatch is a solid and liquid additive product wherein pigments are optimally dispersed at high concentrations in the base material. It is a concentrated mixture of additives encapsulated in a carrier material, such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE). It is made of plastic, rubber, and elastomers comprising pallets that contain concentrated amounts of additives, such as processing aids, colorants, antistats, light stabilizers, and fillers. It is used in polymer processing to incorporate color pigments, additives, and antimicrobials into the polymer resin and other liquids. Masterbatch allows less complicated addition through pallet-to-pallet blending and does not require specialized equipment for the precision of acquisition required to achieve the final product. It also helps improve product consistency and process stability through better dispersion. Moreover, it optimizes processing and provides cost-effective and sustainable solutions to enhance the visual appeal of plastic. In addition, it offers increased additive stability and shelf-life of the final product. At present, it finds extensive applications in numerous industries, such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive, textile, and agriculture.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/masterbatch-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for coloring agents in various industries, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising environmental concerns are catalyzing the demand for eco-friendly color pigments to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the final product, which is driving the market. Apart from this, masterbatches are added to polymers for enhancing the whiteness and brightness of different products. This, in confluence with the availability of different masterbatches, including standard, specialty, and tailor-made colors, is strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) in various packaging applications, such as consumer goods and healthcare, is creating a positive market outlook. This can also be attributed to the low production cost of the final product and high performance in extreme conditions. Additionally, stringent government regulations about packaging standards, including shape, size, print, and weight, are providing thrust to the market growth. Besides this, significant growth in the automotive industry is catalyzing the demand for automobile masterbatches. The manufacturers operating in the automotive industry are rapidly replacing heavy metal parts with lightweight components of the desired color and mechanical properties. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of masterbatches in household and consumer deliverables, such as food contact containers, on account of their antistatic, antimicrobial, and flame-retardant characteristics is driving the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1995&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
A. Schulman Inc.
Americhem
Ampacet Corporation
Cabot Corporation
Clariant AG
Gabriel-Chemie
Hubron International
Penn Color Inc.
Plastiblends India
Plastika Kritis S.A.
Polyone Corporation
Polyplast Muller
RTP Company
Tosaf Group
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Type:
Color
White
Black
Additive
Filler
Breakup by Polymer Type:
PP
LDPE/LLDPE
HDPE
PVC
PUR
PET
PS
Others
Breakup by Application:
Packaging
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Textile
Agriculture
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609150/thermal-paper-market-share-size-growth-demand-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609651/reflective-material-market-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602607336/cell-isolation-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-24-6-billion-by-2027-imarc-group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601347577/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-4-during-2022-2027-industry-trends-size-share
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601343339/insect-growth-regulators-market-size-2022-share-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
A masterbatch is a solid and liquid additive product wherein pigments are optimally dispersed at high concentrations in the base material. It is a concentrated mixture of additives encapsulated in a carrier material, such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE). It is made of plastic, rubber, and elastomers comprising pallets that contain concentrated amounts of additives, such as processing aids, colorants, antistats, light stabilizers, and fillers. It is used in polymer processing to incorporate color pigments, additives, and antimicrobials into the polymer resin and other liquids. Masterbatch allows less complicated addition through pallet-to-pallet blending and does not require specialized equipment for the precision of acquisition required to achieve the final product. It also helps improve product consistency and process stability through better dispersion. Moreover, it optimizes processing and provides cost-effective and sustainable solutions to enhance the visual appeal of plastic. In addition, it offers increased additive stability and shelf-life of the final product. At present, it finds extensive applications in numerous industries, such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive, textile, and agriculture.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/masterbatch-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for coloring agents in various industries, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising environmental concerns are catalyzing the demand for eco-friendly color pigments to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the final product, which is driving the market. Apart from this, masterbatches are added to polymers for enhancing the whiteness and brightness of different products. This, in confluence with the availability of different masterbatches, including standard, specialty, and tailor-made colors, is strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) in various packaging applications, such as consumer goods and healthcare, is creating a positive market outlook. This can also be attributed to the low production cost of the final product and high performance in extreme conditions. Additionally, stringent government regulations about packaging standards, including shape, size, print, and weight, are providing thrust to the market growth. Besides this, significant growth in the automotive industry is catalyzing the demand for automobile masterbatches. The manufacturers operating in the automotive industry are rapidly replacing heavy metal parts with lightweight components of the desired color and mechanical properties. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of masterbatches in household and consumer deliverables, such as food contact containers, on account of their antistatic, antimicrobial, and flame-retardant characteristics is driving the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1995&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
A. Schulman Inc.
Americhem
Ampacet Corporation
Cabot Corporation
Clariant AG
Gabriel-Chemie
Hubron International
Penn Color Inc.
Plastiblends India
Plastika Kritis S.A.
Polyone Corporation
Polyplast Muller
RTP Company
Tosaf Group
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Type:
Color
White
Black
Additive
Filler
Breakup by Polymer Type:
PP
LDPE/LLDPE
HDPE
PVC
PUR
PET
PS
Others
Breakup by Application:
Packaging
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Textile
Agriculture
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609150/thermal-paper-market-share-size-growth-demand-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609651/reflective-material-market-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602607336/cell-isolation-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-24-6-billion-by-2027-imarc-group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601347577/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-4-during-2022-2027-industry-trends-size-share
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601343339/insect-growth-regulators-market-size-2022-share-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here