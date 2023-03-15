Yogurt Market to Reach US$ 163.8 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 6.39%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the global yogurt market size reached a value of US$ 113.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 163.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.39% during 2023-2028.
Yogurt refers to a dairy product that is prepared by homogenization and fermentation of pasteurized milk. It is derived by fermenting milk using several bacteria, such as streptococcus thermophilus, L. rhamnosus, L. acidophilus, and L. bulgaricus. It is a rich source of vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and riboflavin, which promotes bone health. Consequently, it aids in curing constipation by increasing bowel movements while declining straining and pain. It is available in various forms comes, including plain, flavored, and Greek style, that is often used as a base for dips, dressings, and smoothies, and can be enjoyed on their own or used as a topping for granola or fruit. It is also consumed in various forms, including snacks, desserts, protein-rich sports drinks, beverages, and meal replacements.
Global Yogurt Market Trends:
The rising health consciousness among the masses is majorly driving the global market. This can be supported by the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of yogurt, such as healthy digestion, enhanced weight, and fat loss, improved immune system, and the changing dietary patterns of individuals. In response to the escalating demand, several leading players are focusing on introducing new varieties, including organic versions, which are gaining widespread prominence across the globe. Additionally, the growing sales of lactose-free yogurt variants on account of the rising lactose-intolerant population are significantly supporting the market. Other factors, including shifting lifestyle preferences, the advent of home delivery models, and continuous improvements in the food and beverage industry, are also influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Leading Yogurt Brands:
• Lactalis Group
• General Mills Inc.
• Nestle
• Friesland Campina
• Danone
• Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Set Yogurt
• Greek Yogurt
• Yogurt Drinks
• Frozen Yogurt
• Others
Breakup by Flavor:
• Strawberry Blend
• Vanilla
• Plain
• Strawberry
• Peach
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
