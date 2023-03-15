Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 386,142 in the last 365 days.

Yogurt Market to Reach US$ 163.8 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 6.39%

Yogurt Market by IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the global yogurt market size reached a value of US$ 113.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 163.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.39% during 2023-2028.

Yogurt refers to a dairy product that is prepared by homogenization and fermentation of pasteurized milk. It is derived by fermenting milk using several bacteria, such as streptococcus thermophilus, L. rhamnosus, L. acidophilus, and L. bulgaricus. It is a rich source of vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and riboflavin, which promotes bone health. Consequently, it aids in curing constipation by increasing bowel movements while declining straining and pain. It is available in various forms comes, including plain, flavored, and Greek style, that is often used as a base for dips, dressings, and smoothies, and can be enjoyed on their own or used as a topping for granola or fruit. It is also consumed in various forms, including snacks, desserts, protein-rich sports drinks, beverages, and meal replacements.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/yogurt-market/requestsample

Global Yogurt Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness among the masses is majorly driving the global market. This can be supported by the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of yogurt, such as healthy digestion, enhanced weight, and fat loss, improved immune system, and the changing dietary patterns of individuals. In response to the escalating demand, several leading players are focusing on introducing new varieties, including organic versions, which are gaining widespread prominence across the globe. Additionally, the growing sales of lactose-free yogurt variants on account of the rising lactose-intolerant population are significantly supporting the market. Other factors, including shifting lifestyle preferences, the advent of home delivery models, and continuous improvements in the food and beverage industry, are also influencing the market.

Browse Full Report with TOC : https://www.imarcgroup.com/yogurt-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Leading Yogurt Brands:

• Lactalis Group
• General Mills Inc.
• Nestle
• Friesland Campina
• Danone
• Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Set Yogurt
• Greek Yogurt
• Yogurt Drinks
• Frozen Yogurt
• Others

Breakup by Flavor:

• Strawberry Blend
• Vanilla
• Plain
• Strawberry
• Peach
• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Browse More Research Reports:

https://www.openpr.com/news/2846922/it-training-market-report-2023-2028-industry-demand-analysis
https://www.openpr.com/news/2654393/india-cold-chain-market-2022-2027-industry-outlook-cost
https://www.openpr.com/news/2724976/indian-fertilizer-market-market-projections-and-regional
https://www.openpr.com/news/2725010/india-poultry-market-demand-analysis-by-top-leading-player
https://www.openpr.com/news/2725068/indian-animal-feed-market-projections-and-regional-outlook
https://www.openpr.com/news/2725178/mattress-market-demand-worldwide-industry-gross-margin
https://www.openpr.com/news/2725367/indian-sanitary-napkin-market-growth-projections-and-regional

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Yogurt Market to Reach US$ 163.8 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 6.39%

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more