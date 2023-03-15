India Beauty and Personal Care Market Size To Hit US$ 38.0 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.45%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the India beauty and personal care market size reached US$ 26.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% during 2023-2028. Beauty and personal care are important aspects of daily life that contribute to physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Personal care includes bathing, skincare, hair care, oral hygiene, and grooming. On the other hand, beauty is more about enhancing or accentuating physical features, including makeup, hair styling, fashion, and accessories. India's beauty and personal care industry is vast and varied, encompassing everything from high-end luxury brands to affordable drugstore options. Products and services in this industry include makeup, skincare, haircare, nail care, fragrances, spas, salons, and more.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)
• Beiersdorf AG
• Colgate-Palmolive Company
• Coty Inc.
• Kao Corporation
• L’occitane International S.A.
• L’Oréal S.A
• Procter & Gamble
• Revlon Inc.
• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
• Unilever plc.
Also, Read Full Blog Top Beauty and Personal Care Companies in India:
Industry Growth:
The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing focus on personal grooming and appearance among Indian consumers, particularly the younger demographic. In line with this, the rising disposable income levels and growing urbanization have led to an accelerating demand for high-quality beauty and personal care products. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of natural and organic products due to their benefits is significantly contributing to market growth. Apart from this, the expansion of the e-commerce industry and the widespread availability of beauty and personal care products are propelling the market across the country. Moreover, the introduction of cosmetics with natural, non-toxic, and organic ingredients is strengthening the market. Besides, the growing focus of male consumers on skincare and grooming to enhance their physical appearance and take good care of their skin is offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Additionally, the higher spending power of consumers and the presence of leading players are providing a boost to the market.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmacies and Drug Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Product:
• Skincare/Sun Care
• Hair Care
• Makeup and Color Cosmetic Products
• Deodorants/Fragrances
• Others
Breakup by Type:
• Vegan
• Organic
• Inorganic
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/engineering-plastics-market-to-reach-us-167-5-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-7-50
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/synthetic-rope-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-and-industry-growth-rate-cagr-of-5-72
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/ultrasonic-sensors-market-report-2022-2027-industry-cagr-of-9-94
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nitrocellulose-market-to-reach-us-1083-million-by-2027-cagr-of-5-4
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/chlorinated-polyethylene-market-to-reach-us-867-3-million-by-2027-cagr-of-7-09
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/de-oiled-lecithin-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demand-growth-insights-leading-companies-analysis-and-forecast
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)
• Beiersdorf AG
• Colgate-Palmolive Company
• Coty Inc.
• Kao Corporation
• L’occitane International S.A.
• L’Oréal S.A
• Procter & Gamble
• Revlon Inc.
• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
• Unilever plc.
Also, Read Full Blog Top Beauty and Personal Care Companies in India:
Industry Growth:
The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing focus on personal grooming and appearance among Indian consumers, particularly the younger demographic. In line with this, the rising disposable income levels and growing urbanization have led to an accelerating demand for high-quality beauty and personal care products. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of natural and organic products due to their benefits is significantly contributing to market growth. Apart from this, the expansion of the e-commerce industry and the widespread availability of beauty and personal care products are propelling the market across the country. Moreover, the introduction of cosmetics with natural, non-toxic, and organic ingredients is strengthening the market. Besides, the growing focus of male consumers on skincare and grooming to enhance their physical appearance and take good care of their skin is offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Additionally, the higher spending power of consumers and the presence of leading players are providing a boost to the market.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmacies and Drug Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Product:
• Skincare/Sun Care
• Hair Care
• Makeup and Color Cosmetic Products
• Deodorants/Fragrances
• Others
Breakup by Type:
• Vegan
• Organic
• Inorganic
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/engineering-plastics-market-to-reach-us-167-5-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-7-50
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/synthetic-rope-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-and-industry-growth-rate-cagr-of-5-72
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/ultrasonic-sensors-market-report-2022-2027-industry-cagr-of-9-94
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nitrocellulose-market-to-reach-us-1083-million-by-2027-cagr-of-5-4
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/chlorinated-polyethylene-market-to-reach-us-867-3-million-by-2027-cagr-of-7-09
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/de-oiled-lecithin-market-report-2022-2027-industry-demand-growth-insights-leading-companies-analysis-and-forecast
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here