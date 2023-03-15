New Journey – CMG Europe explores the implications of the Two Sessions
Juliet Mann speaks to Former Chilean Ambassador to China, Jorge Heine, and Carsten Boyer Thøgersen,former Danish Consul General in Shanghai and Guangzhou
Stability, development, and prosperity. That was the message from President Xi Jinping as China's first Two Sessions came to an end.LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stability, development, and prosperity.
That was the message from President Xi Jinping as China's first Two Sessions since the country opened up post-pandemic came to an end. The emphasis throughout the political meetings was very much on common prosperity, peaceful development and especially modernization. So in this special 45-minute show, China Media Group Europe examines China’s future – from the focus on high-quality growth to enhancing its global diplomatic and peace-making efforts – and considers what impact this will have on the rest of the world as we move further into the 21st Century.
Our host, Juliet Mann is joined by Danilo Türk, Former President of Slovenia and now Chair of the Club de Madrid, the world’s largest forum of former heads of state and government, and an array of former diplomats and global experts to share their insight into the future of a truly Modern China.
In an exclusive conversation, Danilo Turk tells CMG Europe why he believes that common prosperity for all will be the key to China’s development, and why he sees China maintaining its role as the factory of the world, but perhaps not exactly the same kind of factory it has been for the last two decades. He goes on to tell the world that it needs to adjust its view of China and abandon any form of Cold War thinking to look for the real positives in China’s ambitions on all fronts.
New Journey then moves on to consider China’s future diplomatic role on the global stage. At the Two Sessions, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said China had “pressed the acceleration button and sounded a clarion call” for its diplomacy. Juliet is joined by Jorge Heine, Former Chilean Ambassador to China, who explains the critical significance of China’s role in the recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and the vital role the Belt and Road initiative will play in setting up a much-needed alternative to development from a traditional Western perspective.
Juliet also speaks to Carsten Boyer Thøgersen, the former Danish Consul General in Shanghai and Guangzhou, who details the significance of China’s return to the world stage and the opportunities that creates to bring peace to the world, especially with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.
The final part of CMG Europe’s special program addresses China’s economic modernization and especially the transition to a green economy. Marsela Musabelliu, Executive Director of the Albanian Institute for Globalization Studies, outlines to Juliet why Chinese modernization is not and cannot be Westernization – it is peaceful and inclusive, offering a very different perspective. Former China Director for The World Bank, Bert Hofman tells Juliet the advances and opportunities China has already made in solar technology have already been game-changing for the world and Chunping Xie, Senior Policy Fellow, Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, elaborates on how China’s modernization is the perfect opportunity to put wellbeing, for people and the planet, centre stage. John Mclean – Chair of Britain’s Institute of Directors and the China-UK Business Development Centre considers how the green transition will be a major driver of global trade with China in the years to come now it’s back open for business.
Tune in from 1615GMT on 16 March 2023 on CGTN, YouTube, Facebook and Dailymotion to watch the special show and catch all the stories and videos at https://www.cgtn.com/europe.
YUBIN DU
CGTN EUROPE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other