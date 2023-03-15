United States (U.S.) Online Food Delivery Market Overview 2023-2028: Industry Statistics, Demand, and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the United States online food delivery market size reached US$ 26.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during 2023-2028. Online food delivery refers to ordering food from a restaurant or food outlet through a digital platform, such as a website or mobile app, and having it delivered to the customer's location. The rise of online food delivery has transformed the food industry in the United States, making it easier and more convenient for customers to order food from their favorite restaurants and food outlets. Online food delivery platforms typically offer various food options from various restaurants, allowing customers to browse menus and place orders for delivery or pickup. The platforms also offer various features such as order tracking, customer reviews, and loyalty programs to enhance the customer experience.
Industry Growth:
The market in the United States is majorly driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile devices. In line with this, the changing consumer preferences towards convenience and speed of online food delivery are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the key companies offer a wide range of food options from various restaurants, along with features such as order tracking, customer reviews, and loyalty programs. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the market. Apart from this, the development of the food delivery industry across the country, which allows customers to order food from different restaurants, is catalyzing market growth. Moreover, the rising number of dual-income families and changing lifestyles & eating patterns are propelling the market. Besides, the escalating demand for quick access to food at affordable prices is favoring the market. Additionally, the benefits offered by online delivery services include heavy discounts, rewards & cashback offers, doorstep delivery, and multiple payment options, are providing a boost to the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Platform Type:
• Mobile Applications
• Websites
Breakup by Business Model:
• Order Focused Food Delivery System
• Logistics Based Food Delivery System
• Full Service Food Delivery System
Breakup by Payment Method:
• Online
• Cash on Delivery
Breakup by Region:
• Northeast
• Midwest
• South
• West
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
