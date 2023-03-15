M2Bio Sciences Announces New Brand Ambassador: Shadrack “Blambee” Nsua

M2Bio Sciences (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

Shadrack ‘’Blambee’’ Nsua has joined the growing list of remarkable M2Bio Sciences Brand Ambassadors.

Hailing from the Democratic Republic of Congo, 29-year-old Shadrack “Blambee” Nsua is a Pro MMA fighter out of Port Elizabeth, South Africa and currently the #17th ranked Pro Men's Middleweight in South Africa.

You may have seen his extraordinary win over Mark Kamba at the latest EFC101 by way of Verbal Submission on March 02 2023 at the EFC Peak Performance Institute In Johannesburg, South Africa. His next fight will be at EFC 103 or 104.

Currently 2-0 in the EFC, Shadrack is fighting under PESFA Academy and coach Chris Bright in Port Elizabeth. Coming up from an amateur undefeated record, he looks to build himself in the pro levels and eventually get fights around the world. His dream is to compete with the best in the UFC. As of now he is practicing and perfecting all the fighting disciplines and building his character while managing and running his own fitness apparel and casual wear brand “Blambee Clothing”.

“As a former MMA Amateur Lightweight Champion I know what it takes to win. Hard work, consistency, and so much discipline. I know I’m going to make a mark as a pro MMA fighter as well. My coach Chris is second to none and having the M2Bio Sciences Team behind me is such a big plus.”

‘’Shadrack is technically sound and has incredible hulk-like strength. His latest victory demonstrated just how good he is and how great he will become. Outside the ring, like so many of these great fighters, a gentle giant. We are blessed to have Shadrack on the M2Bio Sciences Team.” said Jeff Robinson, CEO, M2Bio Sciences.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

