83% of Muslims display a fondness for green products and services, TGM Research survey finds

About

TGM Research (TGM) is a global, innovative, technology-driven market research agency. TGM provides agile insights for better decisions. It collects first-hand data worldwide using online research panels and delivers high-quality market research with world-class proprietary Res-Tech solutions. TGM is a remote-first company with a team of 50+ members, having a presence on five continents.

