Blow Moi Candle Co. Launches Handmade Collection of 100% Natural Soy Wax Candles in Customizable Vessels
CALGARY, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blow Moi Candle Co., a new Canadian candle company, has launched a collection of clean-burning, organic candles made with 100% natural soy wax and fine organic fragrance oils. The company, founded by Dan Roman and Tia Giles, is based in Kelowna and Calgary and offers free shipping on all domestic orders over $110 CAD to the USA and Canada.
Blow Moi Candle Co. was born out of a passion for candles and a desire to support local businesses while being mindful of the environment. The company uses only the best products that are sustainable and clean-burning, keeping the environment in mind by using phthalate and paraben-free fine organic fragrance oils and 100% natural soy wax. The packaging is also eco-friendly, made from recycled and natural materials.
The candles are hand-poured in Canada and inspected with love to ensure the best quality. The company offers a choice between a lead-free cotton or crackling wooden wick, and a variety of customizable vessels to meet different needs. The 10oz candles have 8.3oz of wax and feature unique labels that can be tailored to customers' preferences.
Blow Moi Candle Co. not only aims to create sustainable and eco-friendly products but also supports the communities it serves. The company donates 20% of every purchase to respected local businesses or non-profit organizations depicted on their candles. By doing so, Blow Moi Candle Co. aims to give back to the community and promote sustainability while providing customers with high-quality candles. The company's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, coupled with its support for local businesses and non-profits, sets it apart from other candle companies.
The company offers a variety of customized candles, including repurposed bottle candles, and welcomes customers to contact them with their specific needs. To ensure the perfect flame and safety, Blow Moi provides tips and tricks for candle burning.
For media inquiries, please contact Blow Moi Candle Co. at BlowMoi.management@gmail.com. To learn more about the company and browse their collection, visit https://blowmoi.com.
Dan Roman & Tia Giles
Blow Moi Candle Co.
BlowMoi.management@gmail.com