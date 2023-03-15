Searchspring Wins 2 x BigCommerce APAC Partner Awards
Searchspring Continues its Winning Streak into 2023, Recognised with 2 x BigCommerce APAC Partner Excellence AwardsSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchspring, the global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalisation, wins 2 x BigCommerce APAC Partner Awards in the Best User Experience and Customer Growth categories.
The BigCommerce Partner Awards recognise each solution partner’s commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions, and the exceptional use of BigCommerce platform technology.
Kate Massey, Head of APAC at Searchspring, comments, “If there is something you want to be known for, it’s being the technology solution that helps online retailers achieve the most outstanding growth while providing the best user experience – both for those retailers and their shoppers. I am incredibly grateful to our team for their relentless dedication and passion in driving success for the amazing leading and emerging retail brands we proudly call our customers.”
The BigCommerce awards evaluate top-performing partners’ impact on the ecommerce community for each region within a global network of thousands of agency and technology partners.
Massey continues, “I’m thrilled to see this recognition amongst so many fantastic partners within the BigCommerce network. This is all thanks to the wonderful BigCommerce clients who have trusted us to be the technology partner powering the ultimate shopping experience on their ecommerce stores.”
These prestigious awards continue the Searchspring winning streak, coming hot on the heels of the NORA Australian Retail Solution Partner Awards announcement. The Searchspring team took home the NORA accolade for Best Ecommerce Platform 2022 at the Sydney event on November 30, 2022.
About Searchspring
Searchspring delivers the ultimate shopping experience. As the #1 search, merchandising, and personalisation platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring enables brands to get the right product, to the right person, at the right time. With Searchspring, customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, and Ripcurl are increasing cart size, conversion, and repeat customers. Founded in 2007, Searchspring has offices in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney.
Allan O'Donnell
Word Abound
email us here