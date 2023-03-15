NEO4J ACQUI-HIRES CLOUD MANAGED SERVICES TEAM IN MAJOR EXPANSION OF GRAPH ENTERPRISE DEPLOYMENT OFFERING

Move is driven by customer demand as graph scales across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j ®, the graph database and analytics leader, announced the strategic acqui-hire of 11 full-time specialists from Distributed Technology Associates (DTA) in a major expansion of its global cloud managed services (CMS) capability. The result gives enterprise customers greater choice in Neo4j deployment models and faster execution, coming at a time when graph is scaling rapidly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

DTA founder and CEO Sanjay TIkku will lead the expanded offering at Neo4j, overseeing teams across the U.S. and India. Neo4j and DTA started their partnership in 2017, providing 24x7 service and support to enterprise customers across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin and South America.

"Customers are leveraging graphs to help solve their most pressing business challenges, from generative AI to fraud detection, customer 360, knowledge graphs, supply chain, and more," said Alyson Welch, Chief Revenue Officer, Neo4j. "This is due to graph's unique ability to find hidden relationships and patterns across billions of data connections. As graph scales across multiple data environments, it simply made sense to integrate Sanjay and his brilliant team of Neo4j CMS experts within Neo4j itself."

The acqui-hire follows a series of acknowledgements for the company. In December 2022, Neo4j was recognized for the first time in the Gartner®️ Magic Quadrant™️ for Cloud Database Management Systems , which was also the first time that any native graph vendor had been recognized. Other milestones included the general availability last Neo4j 5 last November, the company's next-generation cloud-ready graph database, rapid adoption of its Graph Data Science analytics and machine learning platform, continued double-digit growth in 2022 after crossing $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, and major innovations following last year's raise of the largest funding round in database history.

"Graph solves a pain point for enterprises who otherwise find it increasingly complex, painstaking, slow, and expensive to manage and understand the relationships across billions of data connections," said Sanjay Tikku. "This is why Neo4j's technology is used today by more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 – and it's just the beginning. I'm thrilled to provide customers with more choices and control over Neo4j deployment models, enabling them to achieve scale, performance, efficiency, and compliance."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, By Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Xingyu Gu, 13 December 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Neo4j

Neo4j, the Graph Database & Analytics leader, helps organizations find hidden relationships and patterns across billions of data connections deeply, easily and quickly. Customers leverage the structure of their connected data to reveal new ways of solving their most pressing business problems, from fraud detection, customer 360, knowledge graphs, supply chain, personalization, IoT, network management, and more – even as their data grows. Neo4j's full graph stack delivers powerful native graph storage, data science, advanced analytics, and visualization, with enterprise-grade security controls, scalable architecture and ACID compliance. Neo4j's community of data leaders comprises a vibrant, open-source community of more than 250,000 developers, data scientists, and architects across hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and NGOs. Visit neo4j.com .

