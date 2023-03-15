Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,869 in the last 365 days.

International Food on Wheels Festival Rolls into Downtown Orlando

The International Food on Wheels Festival at Downtown Orlando 2023

The International Food on Wheels Festival at Downtown Orlando 2023

FREE admission and Pet friendly!

FREE admission and Pet friendly!

The International Food on Wheels Festival is back for its seventh year, taking over Festival Park in Downtown Orlando on April 16th 2023!

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Food on Wheels Festival is back for its seventh year, taking over Festival Park in Downtown Orlando on April 16th 2023. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with over 30 food trucks and carts serving up delicious dishes from around the world.

From Korean barbecue to Mexican street tacos, there's something for every palate at the International Food on Wheels Festival. Attendees can also enjoy live music and entertainment, games and activities, and more. The festival admission is free and open to the public, and pets are welcome.

"We're excited to bring the International Food on Wheels Festival back to Downtown Orlando," said George Hidalgo, event organizer. "This event is a celebration of the diverse and delicious cuisine that our city has to offer. Whether you're a foodie or just looking for a fun day out, there's something for everyone at the festival."

“We bring the community together and create awareness of the different cultures of the magical city of Orlando.”
In addition to showcasing local food vendors, the International Food on Wheels Festival is also an opportunity for local vendors and businesses to reach new audiences. Interested vendors or sponsors can apply to participate by contacting the event’s Facebook page.

The International Food on Wheels Festival has become a beloved tradition in Orlando, and attendees can't wait to see what this year's festival has in store. Don't miss out on this chance to sample some of the best food on wheels in the city.
For more information about the International Food on Wheels Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/InternationalFoodOnWheelsFestival.

Contact: GEORGE HIDALGO / EVENTURES GROUP / EVENTS@EVENTURESLTD.COM

George Hidalgo
Eventures Group
events@eventuresltd.com

You just read:

International Food on Wheels Festival Rolls into Downtown Orlando

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more