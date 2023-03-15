International Food on Wheels Festival Rolls into Downtown Orlando
The International Food on Wheels Festival is back for its seventh year, taking over Festival Park in Downtown Orlando on April 16th 2023!ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Food on Wheels Festival is back for its seventh year, taking over Festival Park in Downtown Orlando on April 16th 2023. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with over 30 food trucks and carts serving up delicious dishes from around the world.
From Korean barbecue to Mexican street tacos, there's something for every palate at the International Food on Wheels Festival. Attendees can also enjoy live music and entertainment, games and activities, and more. The festival admission is free and open to the public, and pets are welcome.
"We're excited to bring the International Food on Wheels Festival back to Downtown Orlando," said George Hidalgo, event organizer. "This event is a celebration of the diverse and delicious cuisine that our city has to offer. Whether you're a foodie or just looking for a fun day out, there's something for everyone at the festival."
“We bring the community together and create awareness of the different cultures of the magical city of Orlando.”
In addition to showcasing local food vendors, the International Food on Wheels Festival is also an opportunity for local vendors and businesses to reach new audiences. Interested vendors or sponsors can apply to participate by contacting the event’s Facebook page.
The International Food on Wheels Festival has become a beloved tradition in Orlando, and attendees can't wait to see what this year's festival has in store. Don't miss out on this chance to sample some of the best food on wheels in the city.
For more information about the International Food on Wheels Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/InternationalFoodOnWheelsFestival.
Contact: GEORGE HIDALGO / EVENTURES GROUP / EVENTS@EVENTURESLTD.COM
George Hidalgo
Eventures Group
events@eventuresltd.com