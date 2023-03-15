NoIR Launches New Website on Adobe Commerce - Magento with Digital Commerce Agency Human Element

The new NoIR website homepage Human Element

Manufacturer's new eCommerce site features improved shopping experience that ensures customer satisfaction

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN (USA), UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoIR, a manufacturer of internationally certified laser safety eyewear, laser windows, and low vision sunglasses, recently launched a new eCommerce website. The site was designed and built on Adobe Commerce - Magento by Human Element, a digital agency headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, specializing in eCommerce integrations and builds.

The new site combines two product lines that previously had individual websites, NoIR Laser and NoIR Medical, each selling high quality eyewear for different target customer groups. Today, www.noirinsight.com incorporates both of those sites and serves both audiences. While the original sites were built on Magento 1, NoIR's new eCommerce website is built on Magento 2 (M2), a more robust platform with faster performance, improved Search Engine Optimization (SEO), better security, and ease of use. Under strategic guidance from Human Element, the site now features an improved user experience, making it easier for customers to navigate and find exactly what they’re looking for.

Because of the highly-specific nature of the products it sells – every eyewear protection product is made to order based on customer-defined specifications – the website offers filtering tools that make ordering custom products easy. An Optical Density (OD) calculator can identify appropriate products based on inputs of mode, wavelength, laser output, and pulse length. Shoppers can also filter based on laser type or application (such as dental, therapeutic, surgical, industrial, etc.), and configure their final product in a frame that fits their style, while providing the required coverage and comfort level.

A combined wavelength and OD search function was custom built by Human Element based on specifications from NoIR. This improved feature added to the M2 version of the site combined the previous search by wavelength tool with the OD requirement for a more targeted and precise filter recommendation for a specified set of parameters.

“We’re so excited about our new site and the functionality it offers our customers,” said the Director, Sales and Marketing at NoIR, David Foster. “Human Element’s strategic guidance showed us that we could integrate two sites into one and still meet the needs of our diverse audience. With the filtering tools they provided and a collaborative effort between the NoIR and Human Element teams on product organization, customers can be confident that they’re purchasing a solution that will work for them. And with only one site to manage, we’ve realized efficiencies that will positively impact our teams’ efforts and the bottom line.”

“When this project was brought to us, we had a very tight timeline. The NoIR team was showcasing their brand at two back-to-back trade shows and it was critical to have a new website with specific features to enhance interactions with booth visitors, while discussing their application needs. Everyone on the team – both from NoIR and Human Element – worked efficiently and with great care to ensure we hit the mark,” said Sabra Bander, director of account management at Human Element.

Human Element and NoIR will continue their partnership to build out the site further, including an upcoming ERP integration to sync product data and customer orders, as well as further improvement of the user experience and interactions.

