IRI Honors Sammons’ Bill Lowe As Champion Of Retirement Security
Bill is a visionary leader committed to advancing our industry.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) honored Bill Lowe, President of Sammons Institutional Group, as its Industry Champion of Retirement Security at the association's annual meeting today. Lowe also serves on the IRI Board of Directors.
— Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO
IRI's Industry Champion of Retirement Security Award recognizes individuals who work to enhance retirement security in the United States. The award is bestowed upon an individual who has demonstrated leadership to advance IRI-supported public policies through advocacy, communications, education, and other initiatives that help Americans plan for and save for their retirement years.
IRI created the Champion of Retirement Security Award in 2013 to recognize policymakers who have contributed significantly to advancing ideas and policies that enhance retirement security for all Americans. IRI expanded the program to recognize private-sector individuals who have made valuable contributions toward expanding retirement security.
"Bill is a visionary leader committed to advancing our industry," said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO. "He is among the longest currently serving IRI Board Members, and his knowledge, experience, and energy have made him a forceful advocate and a vital force in establishing strategic goals for IRI."
"Bill is an industry innovator, a highly committed advocate for advancing retirement security for all Americans, and a tireless supporter of IRI," said Terri Fiedler, President of Retirement Services, Corebridge Financial, and Chair of the IRI Board of Directors. "I am grateful to work with Bill on the IRI Board and congratulate him on receiving the Industry Champion of Retirement Security Award."
Lowe built Sammons Institutional Group when he joined Sammons Financial Group in 2011. As its leader, Lowe leads a team that strives to deliver innovative retirement products and services through distribution partners. Before joining Sammons Financial Group, Lowe spent 17 years at ING in various leadership roles. In his over 35 years in the financial services industry, Bill has managed a broker/dealer, run 401(k), IRA, and annuity businesses, and has a successful track record creating and distributing 401(k)s, variable annuities, fixed annuities, life insurance, mutual fund products, and managed accounts.
“I am deeply honored by this award as IRI is a recognized leader in shaping public policy on retirement issues. I have personally benefitted from my association with IRI through professional development and leadership opportunities, advocacy meetings with key individuals on retirement issues, and the chance to build relationships with retirement security industry leaders,” said Lowe. “I am proud of my connection with IRI and am committed to working with the IRI team to help address the challenges of current and future American retirees.”
"Our industry is laser-focused on helping America's workers and retirees to achieve a secure and dignified retirement," Chopus said. "Our success stories are due to exemplary leaders like Bill Lowe who work day in and day out to fulfill our industry's mission. We are thrilled to present this award to Bill, and we join in celebration for this well-deserved recognition."
# # #
Daniel Zielinski
Insured Retirement Institute
2024693000 ext.
email us here