Alchemy Worx Continues to Boost Executive Team
Adds Gretchen Scheiman as EVP, Operations
Alchemy Worx remains committed to helping businesses grow. Our recent team additions and technology advances, we are positioned well to support that growth.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemy Worx, the experts in driving CRM engagement in email and sms, announced today that they have added CRM and Email Industry veteran Gretchen Scheiman, to their management team as EVP, Operations. This move comes just months after Alchemy Worx added marketing powerhouse Terri Fajardo to the team as EVP, Strategy in late 2022.
In 2022, Alchemy Worx saw demand increase as the business grew nearly 25% YoY. This demand was driven by the need for businesses to find new and innovative ways to reach their customers more effectively, more efficiently and to increase a return on their investment in email and sms marketing. In 2023 Alchemy Worx is committed to continuing that partnership with businesses of every size, and is investing in people and technology to create an even bigger impact.
“2023 is a year of great growth opportunities for the CRM industry” said Allan Levy, CEO of Alchemy Work. “The uncertain economy and rising inflation is making it tougher for businesses to stay on-top of the latest marketing trends and continue the much needed conversations with customers to get them back into their stores and shopping online. Pressure on marketing budgets and staff means that the smartest of marketers are outsourcing design, production and even strategy to free up time for their in-house team to focus on core efforts to continue to grow revenue. To that end, Alchemy Worx remains committed to helping businesses grow. Our recent team additions and technology advances, we are positioned well to support that growth.”
“It’s not only exciting, but an honor to join the growing team and business at Alchemy Worx,” said Gretchen Scheiman, EVP of Operations. “I’ve been fortunate over the past few decades to watch Alchemy Worx help businesses engage with their customers. And now, I get a front row seat in helping to drive those conversations and innovations.”
Gretchen will be tasked with ensuring Alchemy Worx thrives operationally and efficiently supports the growing demand from marketers who want to maximize their engagement with their customers.
Gretchen most recently was the VP of Brand Marketing at DailyPay, a fintech start-up. She’s also held leadership and consulting roles with companies including Marigold, American Express, TIAA-CREF, IHG, Sears, Guthy-Renker, American Cancer Society, Advance Local and RandomHouse.
For more information about Alchemy Worx go to http://www.alchemyworx.com or visit them in person at ShopTalk, March 26-28 in Las Vegas.
About Alchemy Worx
Alchemy Worx are experts in engagement. They deliver efficient data-driven CRM solutions for both email and sms. Alchemy Worx actively analyzes and executes impactful plans designed to drive engagement, boost customer lifetime value, and significantly increase revenue. Alchemy Worx is headquartered in New York and serves both B2C and B2B clients including CDW, Full Beauty Brands, and Ideal Living and partners with leading CRM platforms including Listrak, Klaviyo, Attentive, and Cordial.
