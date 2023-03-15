Sean James, Acclaimed Celebrity Stylist, Shares the Secrets to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Jaw-Dropping Oscars Look

Sean James and team with Jamie Lee Curtis, photo courtesy of Sean James photo Jamie Lee Curtis and Sean James, photo courtesy of Sean James Photo

Jamie Lee Curtis wowed at the 2023 Oscars as she accepted her award.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, acclaimed celebrity stylist, delved into the secrets used to create Jamie Lee Curtis' iconic look at the 2023 Oscars. At the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, Curtis was the center of attention when she took the stage to claim her Oscars for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. James says that when it came to Curtis' style, "we thought of maybe doing something a little bit different, but we've decided to save that for a future character, and that will be really exciting."

"Even though Jamie's hair is short, there are many things we can do with her hair, and for those who have short hair, there are so many different options, but for this year's Oscars, we've decided to go with a much more classic beautiful Hollywood look," says James.

James says he had various hair care accessories to choose from while creating Curtis' unforgettable look. "Working with so many celebrities and especially an Oscar nominee. I have so many options with different brands to use their tools and styling products, says James. "For Jamie’s cleansing and hydrating, the best shampoo that I like is the Seabury shampoo from Obliphica; for extra moisture, I’ve given her the Seabury hair mask for her to use. It’s always really important to have a great canvas to work on and support Jamie's signature short haircut that I created for her." His favorite product is a cutting-edge blow dryer designed to dry hair quickly. "I've tried everything. My favorite new blow dryer is FHIHEATs, The Innovator, in hairdryers with its pistol grip, extreme speed, and Hydra heat technology; it is truly the next evolution in hairdryers," adds James.

James offers several pointers and suggestions for people who desire to copy Curtis' timeless style:

Step 1: "On the cleansed, towel-dried hair, apply 'high altitude spray' spread evenly around the head."

Step 2: "With a small round brush, I go through the hair piece by piece and create lift, and bend the hair until all of the head has been done."

Step 3: "This is my secret trick, to use the platform plus curve, flat iron, and I just hit the fringe area with it, piecing it out and making it a little bit more spiky but still keeping the lift from the round brush at the roots."

Step 4: "I break up the hair by piecing it out with my favorite gel, Total Control, by Stylus."

Step 5: "After Jamie has helped me piece out all the pieces she likes, I spray the hair with the light hold hairspray, Stay Beautiful, by Stylus."

"Grace Ahn did an excellent job with the makeup, and Jane Ross, Jamie's go-to stylist, styled the Dolce and Gabbana clothing. Cathy Waterman made her jewelry. Oscar provided the room we had set up for her at L'Ermatage Hollywood Hills," says James. "And that's it. That's how you get the perfect Jamie Lee Curtis Oscar champagne carpet look for 2023," James concludes.

To find out more about Sean James, click here: https://www.matthewpreece.com/sean-james