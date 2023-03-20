Virtual Smartdesk Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Virtual Smartdesk Microsoft

Access Virtual Smartdesk to take advantage of the scalability, reliability & agility of Azure to drive application development & shape business strategies.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Smartdesk is a conversational AI service developed by Intelliteck to solve the problem businesses face in reducing endless call waiting times to speak to a person on the phone. The problem can be seen across practically all business sectors and sizes. With Virtual Smartdesk this is a thing of the past.

Key Features & Benefits:

• The service accepts multiple inbound calls simultaneously by a single phone line/number.

• It offers limitless open lines meaning users will always be able to connect resulting in no loss of customer opportunities or possible business sales.

• Customers are not required to change their existing phone number(s).

• The service eliminates the frustration of call waiting, with all calls being answered within the first 5 rings.

• There is no training required to use the service.

• The service can be customised to speak in any chosen voice.

• Services can include diary assistant, receptionist, customer service and technical support, and more.

• Virtual Smartdesk is a subscription service at a fixed cost to businesses allowing for financial planning and cost management.

• It is open 24x7x365 days a year and can be relied upon for consistent call quality within a secure and private environment.

• The service is highly secured and backed by technical support.

“As a startup AI technology business, with big ambitions, the Microsoft Azure environment and Marketplace has been essential to our progress,” said Alexander Akinjayeju, Chief Exec, Intelliteck. “The Azure environment has enabled us to focus more on the problems we are trying to solve and less on the tech infrastructure. In addition, the developer support has saved us a lot of time and effort in engineering our solutions.

The broad spectrum of the marketplace promises a global reach for our services which will help ensure our scalability at this stage of our business.” “Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Virtual Smartdesk solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Virtual Smartdesk is an innovative solution developed by Intelliteck to help organizations best utilize their human resources by delegating and automating between 50%-90% of their front office services. This leads to efficiency and

significant cost savings, plus improved customer satisfaction and retention. Our mission is to provide consistently high-quality front office services that support SMEs business goals.