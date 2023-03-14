State to end COVID-19 public health emergency

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced that today’s renewal of the COVID-19 executive order will be the final extension. It will remain in effect until March 31, 2023, and then will be allowed to expire.

“While we’re still seeing COVID cases, our preparedness and collaborative work have helped turn a once-in-a-century public health emergency into a manageable situation,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are working diligently across state agencies to make sure New Mexicans continue to be supported as federal COVID programs wind down.”

New Mexico’s pandemic response saved tens of thousands of lives while ensuring the state’s economy remained poised for growth. New Mexicans now have the tools needed to continue fighting COVID-19, including vaccines, testing, treatments and other mitigation measures like masking, indoor ventilation and social distancing.

‘I urge all New Mexicans, and particularly those who are older or who have compromised immune systems, to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

New Mexico declared a public health emergency at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020. Since then, the State of New Mexico has aligned its emergency orders with the federal government to ensure every available resource was utilized in the state’s COVID-19 response.

