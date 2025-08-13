Governor declares emergency in Española area due to crime 

SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in Rio Arriba County, the city of Española, and area Pueblos at the request of those governments in response to a significant surge in violent crime, drug trafficking, and public safety threats that have overwhelmed local resources.

The emergency declaration comes as police calls in Española and surrounding areas have more than doubled in the past two years. Police dispatches to businesses in the area have quadrupled in the same period. Rio Arriba County currently has the highest overdose death rate in the state, with residents struggling with addiction to fentanyl and other illicit substances.

“When our local leaders called for help to protect their communities, we responded immediately with decisive action,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are making every resource available to support our local partners on the ground and restore public safety and stability to these areas that have been hardest hit by this crisis.”

Executive Order 2025-358 authorizes up to $750,000 in emergency funding for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate response efforts and provide resources to affected communities.

The surge in criminal activity has contributed to increased homelessness, family instability and fatal drug overdoses, placing extraordinary strain on local governments and police departments that have requested immediate state assistance.

The emergency declaration will remain in effect until all authorized funds are expended or emergency assistance is no longer necessary.