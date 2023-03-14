Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or the "Company") AMGN and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amgen securities between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amgn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012; (2) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015; (3) the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which the Company had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations; (4) Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities; (5) Amgen had failed to comply with ASC 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic SEC filings; and (6) Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed the Company to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the IRS. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amgn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Amgen, you have until May 12, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

