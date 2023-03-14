Ten Mothers. Ten Loves. Ten Losses. How Can There Be Hope After Losing a Child?

A New Book by Ruth Ellen Johnson - "Love's Labor Lost: Ten Mothers Share their Journey from Grief to Hope."

March 14, 2023 - Author Ruth Ellen Johnson has just released her latest work, "Love's Labor Lost: Ten Mothers Share their Journey from Grief to Hope." Ten chapters of powerful and moving recollections of child loss will humble and inspire as ten brave mothers share the unimaginable devastation that reshaped the course of their lives.

"Love's Labor Lost" is a thesaurus of griefs for any mother who has lost a child and is longing to be comforted, understood, and encouraged. Each story is unique in age and circumstance. Each memory is raw and transparent. It is a view into the depths of a broken heart but a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

The book is a gift—an offering to give hurting mothers from those who love them and have no experience to relate and no words to console. But it is also a book for the masses—a window into the human capacity for finding joy and purpose in the face of despair.

"I am humbled by these mothers and honored to share their journeys. Hear their words, feel their anguish, ask their questions. Then walk with them from grief to hope," said Johnson.

About The Author

Ruth Ellen Johnson is a multi-talented writer, editor, and film professional. She is the proud mother of three amazing daughters and her passion for storytelling shines in her insightful and inspiring work. With a background in screenwriting, political contribution, and script judge for film festivals, Johnson brings a unique perspective to the page.

In addition to her own writing, Johnson has also served as a literary editor, helping to shape and refine the stories of others.

Johnson's latest project, "Love's Labor Lost: Ten Mothers Share their Journey from Grief to Hope," is evidence of her abilities to resonate with readers. Currently, Johnson is working on a documentary for Cooke Media Group, further demonstrating her versatility and dedication to finding the fundamental motivations of the heart.

With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to capturing the human experience, Ruth Ellen Johnson is a writer to watch.

"Love's Labor Lost - Ten Mothers Share their Journey from Grief to Hope" is available for purchase now at www.loveslaborlostbook.com and on Amazon.

ISBN Number: 978-1088103623

