Update March 13: F&G deer removal project in Slate Creek still at 19 CWD cases so far

In an effort to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, 375 deer and eight elk have been removed from the Slate Creek drainage as of March 13. So far, Fish and Game has sent xxx samples to the lab, and 19 samples have come back positive for CWD. Wildlife staff expects to have more sample results back from the lab within the next week or so.

CWD was found for the first time in Idaho in the Slate Creek area in 2021. Because chronic wasting disease is a highly contagious, always fatal wildlife disease without a known cure, regional wildlife manager Jana Ashling states, "We needed to act now. If we were to wait, the disease will spread farther, and we certainly want to contain this as much as possible."