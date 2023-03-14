Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,314 in the last 365 days.

Update March 13: F&G deer removal project in Slate Creek still at 19 CWD cases so far

In an effort to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, 375 deer and eight elk have been removed from the Slate Creek drainage as of March 13. So far, Fish and Game has sent xxx samples to the lab, and 19 samples have come back positive for CWD. Wildlife staff expects to have more sample results back from the lab within the next week or so.

CWD was found for the first time in Idaho in the Slate Creek area in 2021. Because chronic wasting disease is a highly contagious, always fatal wildlife disease without a known cure, regional wildlife manager Jana Ashling states, "We needed to act now. If we were to wait, the disease will spread farther, and we certainly want to contain this as much as possible." 

You just read:

Update March 13: F&G deer removal project in Slate Creek still at 19 CWD cases so far

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more