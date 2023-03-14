Semiannual Esports Event Returns to Apache Casino Hotel this March

Players compete in the main Super Smash Bros. event at ALL IN

Players compete in the main Super Smash Bros. event at ALL IN

New and classic titles are available for gamers to play all weekend.

New and classic titles are available for gamers to play all weekend.

Fighting game players try their hand at Guilty Gear -Strive-

Fighting game players try their hand at Guilty Gear -Strive-

ALL IN Esports Expo makes its return to the Apache Casino Hotel this Spring, offering over $10,000 for players looking to try their hand at competitive gaming.

LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ALL IN Esports Expo is back for its 4th iteration, taking place on March 31st and April 1st at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center. The twice-annual event is designed to cater to gamers of all ages and skill levels–while allowing top teams to take the big stage for a full broadcast experience–and will feature a variety of tournaments, video game quests, and extra festival-style activities.

This spring’s event has a combined prize pool of over $10,000 with thousands more offered in additional prizing and merchandise. This prizing will be spread across over a dozen competitions and events, including the main stage $5,000 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II tournament, $1,000 tournaments for both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and VALORANT, and newly added tournaments or leaderboards for games such as King of Fighters XV and Fortnite. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy gaming quests and extra activities while playing on a range of systems from classic Nintendo (NES) to next-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

To provide more options to a wider range of players and fans, this year’s event will introduce new admission levels with different offerings and price points. These include a "spectator pass" for only $5, a quest-focused "adventurer pass" for $20, a standard competitor pass dubbed the "champion pass" for $30, and an all-new $75 "VIP pass" that includes full entry into every activity over the weekend with bonus merchandise provided by event partners.

In addition to the gaming competitions and activities, attendees can network with other aspiring champions and esports professionals while enjoying live programming throughout the weekend. Those involved with or interested in either professional or collegiate esports are invited to attend scheduled panels such as “Careers in Esports” taking place Saturday. Extra activities on-site include a “Cosplay Showcase,” which celebrates and awards all attendees who choose to dress up in costume, and an interactive “Prize Shop” that helps guarantee everyone in attendance can walk out with a prize of some level.

To learn more about the event, register in advance, and view a full schedule of esports events, visit allinesports.net. Join Unified at the ALL IN Esports Expo for an unforgettable weekend of gaming, competition, and fun!

Rebecca Rong
Unified Esports Association
+1 316-200-4859
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Semiannual Esports Event Returns to Apache Casino Hotel this March

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rebecca Rong
Unified Esports Association
+1 316-200-4859
Company/Organization
Unified Esports Association
250 N Water St #100
Wichita, Kansas, 67202
United States
+1 (316) 200-4859
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Unified is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Serving collegiate, youth, hobbyist and amateur esports players at every age, their mission is to “unify aspiring champions through virtual and on-site competitions.” The “Unified” brand signifies a joint mission between three of the most successful esports organizers and production companies from the amateur scene over the last five years. These grassroots organizations came together to empower aspiring champions and support the esports ecosystem by providing high-quality professional services in the fields of production, competition, events, and scholastic. To learn more about Unified’s upcoming esports events, visit unified.gg

Unified's Website

More From This Author
Semiannual Esports Event Returns to Apache Casino Hotel this March
Unified Continues 2023 Midwest Esports Conference Tour with Westville, Indiana Event
Unified Esports Association Announces the 2023 Midwest Esports Conference Schedule
View All Stories From This Author