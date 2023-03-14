Semiannual Esports Event Returns to Apache Casino Hotel this March
ALL IN Esports Expo makes its return to the Apache Casino Hotel this Spring, offering over $10,000 for players looking to try their hand at competitive gaming.LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ALL IN Esports Expo is back for its 4th iteration, taking place on March 31st and April 1st at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center. The twice-annual event is designed to cater to gamers of all ages and skill levels–while allowing top teams to take the big stage for a full broadcast experience–and will feature a variety of tournaments, video game quests, and extra festival-style activities.
This spring’s event has a combined prize pool of over $10,000 with thousands more offered in additional prizing and merchandise. This prizing will be spread across over a dozen competitions and events, including the main stage $5,000 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II tournament, $1,000 tournaments for both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and VALORANT, and newly added tournaments or leaderboards for games such as King of Fighters XV and Fortnite. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy gaming quests and extra activities while playing on a range of systems from classic Nintendo (NES) to next-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
To provide more options to a wider range of players and fans, this year’s event will introduce new admission levels with different offerings and price points. These include a "spectator pass" for only $5, a quest-focused "adventurer pass" for $20, a standard competitor pass dubbed the "champion pass" for $30, and an all-new $75 "VIP pass" that includes full entry into every activity over the weekend with bonus merchandise provided by event partners.
In addition to the gaming competitions and activities, attendees can network with other aspiring champions and esports professionals while enjoying live programming throughout the weekend. Those involved with or interested in either professional or collegiate esports are invited to attend scheduled panels such as “Careers in Esports” taking place Saturday. Extra activities on-site include a “Cosplay Showcase,” which celebrates and awards all attendees who choose to dress up in costume, and an interactive “Prize Shop” that helps guarantee everyone in attendance can walk out with a prize of some level.
To learn more about the event, register in advance, and view a full schedule of esports events, visit allinesports.net. Join Unified at the ALL IN Esports Expo for an unforgettable weekend of gaming, competition, and fun!
Rebecca Rong
Unified Esports Association
+1 316-200-4859
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn