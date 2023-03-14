Manchin Announces $202K to Strengthen Fire Safety in Gordon

March 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $202,800 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the city of Gordon. The funding is made possible through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program and will provide critical resources to the city’s fire department to increase its number of frontline firefighters and promote public safety.



“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $202K to strengthen fire safety in Gordon and help the city’s fire department hire additional frontline firefighters. The funding will strengthen emergency preparedness across Boone County, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”





The SAFER program is one of three grant programs under DHS and FEMA that focuses on enhancing firefighter safety and public safety as it relates to fire hazards. Since FY 2005, the SAFER Program has awarded approximately $4.8 billion in grant funding to provide critically needed resources to hire new firefighters, rehire laid off firefighters and retain firefighters facing layoff, as well as to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters. The funding announced today will assist Gordon’s fire department in increasing its number of firefighters to meet industry minimum standards and attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate fire protection for the community.