Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Biden’s gun control executive order">Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Biden’s gun control executive order HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today released the following statement r…

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today released the following statement regarding President Biden’s “Executive Order on Reducing Gun Violence and Making Our Communities Safer”:

“The President can’t rewrite laws. This is yet another executive order from the most anti-gun administration in history designed to circumvent the legislative process. I am reviewing the executive order and will closely monitor the federal government’s implementation of it. If it violates Americans’ rights, I will file a lawsuit.”

Attorney General Knudsen has been actively protecting the right to keep and bear arms. Earlier this month, he led a coalition against unconstitutional firearms laws in New York. He has also asked major shipping companies to clarify their gun-purchase tracking policies and called on YouTube to stop censoring firearm-related speech. He recently filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s unlawful pistol brace rule.

