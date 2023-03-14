Governor Lujan Grisham joins 19 fellow governors to launch Reproductive Freedom Alliance

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today joined 19 fellow governors to launch the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a multi-state, nonpartisan coalition representing over 170 million Americans focused on protecting, strengthening and expanding reproductive freedom.

The nonpartisan alliance, open to all governors who support reproductive rights, is the largest coalition of its type ever assembled. Founding members have committed to work collaboratively to expand reproductive rights in their states and to fight efforts to restrict access to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare.

“I am proud to join with 19 fellow governors to protect the rights of every person to a full array of reproductive health services, including abortion. Those rights are fundamental, no matter which state you live in,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This historic alliance will continue to work to guarantee reproductive freedom in each of our states and to restore that right to every woman in America.”

Joining Gov. Lujan Grisham in the launch of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance are: California Governor Gavin Newsom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Delaware Governor John Carney, Hawai’i Governor Josh Green, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

“As governors representing nearly 170 million people across every region of the country, we are standing with all people who believe in reproductive freedom and health care. We are standing with them to say, ‘enough.’ In the last year alone, over 36 million women have lost access to critical health care with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Medication abortion – one of the safest forms of health care for decades now – may be stripped from our clinics and hospitals nationwide. Doctors face criminal prosecution for providing care. Extremists are trying to restrict access to contraception – and we know they won’t stop there,” said the Governors in a joint statement. “In the face of this unprecedented assault by states hostile to abortion rights and their enablers in the courts, we are pledging to work together to strengthen abortion firewalls across America. This fight isn’t over.”

In many states, patients, doctors, and other health care providers face criminal prosecution for providing or receiving abortion care. Last year, the governor signed an executive order providing protections to patients and providers in New Mexico. Senate Bill 13, Reproductive Health Provider Protections, would codify the provisions of that executive order.

###