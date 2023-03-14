PBF Energy Announces Appointment of Georganne Hodges and Damian W. Wilmot as Directors

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. PBF announced that Georganne Hodges and Damian W. Wilmot have been appointed as independent directors effective as of March 15, 2023.

Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to have Georganne and Damian join the Board of Directors of PBF Energy. Georganne has over 30 years of energy industry and financial expertise, and Damian has led cross-functional teams across a variety of disciplines, including regulatory, risk management and compliance. Their respective areas of expertise will make each of them a valuable contributor to the Board."

Ms. Hodges most recently served as Executive Vice President of Supply, Trading & Logistics at Motiva Enterprises, LLC. In this role, she led the safe operation and optimization of the company's strategic network of equity terminals. From July 2016 to 2002, she served as Motiva's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Hodges was also previously the CFO of Spark Energy and the CFO of Direct Energy and she has held other senior financial roles since beginning her career with Arthur Andersen in 1987.

Mr. Wilmot serves as the SVP, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where he is responsible for leading and managing the company's Global Compliance, Business Continuity & Resilience, Privacy, Records Information Management, Global Litigation and Global Employment Law organizations. He also leads its Enterprise Risk Management, Incident Response & Crisis Management, and Information Governance programs. Prior to Vertex, Mr. Wilmot worked as chief litigation counsel for another global pharmaceutical company, as a litigation partner with Goodwin Procter LLP, and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

