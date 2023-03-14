Cansortium Appoints Jeffrey Batliner as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. TIUM CNTMF ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Batliner as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 14, 2023. Batliner will succeed Liora Boudin, who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, and will report directly to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Beasley.

Batliner brings more than 25 years of financial expertise to Cansortium. He most recently served as CFO of Unrivaled Brands, a publicly traded cannabis firm, where he led three successful acquisition integrations, established efficient reporting processes and effectively controlled the company's cash flow. Prior to this role, Batliner held various executive positions covering financial reporting and analysis for both public and private companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeffrey as our new Chief Financial Officer," said CEO Robert Beasley. "With over 25 years of experience in financial operations and planning for companies of all sizes, including his successful tenure as CFO of a publicly traded cannabis company, we are confident in his ability to lead our accounting and finance operations to meet our growing needs. We are excited to have Jeffrey on board and look forward to working with him as we continue to execute on our growth and profitability objectives."

Batliner added: "I am thrilled to join Robert and his team at Cansortium and look forward to continuing to drive growth and profitability across their multi-state footprint. Cansortium has established itself as a leader and I am excited to bring my experience to further drive the Company's growth in 2023 and beyond."

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

